Tayshia Adams spotted on The Bachelorette set with a phone in hand as she gets closer to the finale

Tayshia Adams has not been confirmed as the next Bachelorette star even though she’s been filming the show for the past couple of weeks.

Tayshia was called to La Quinta, California after Clare Crawley decided to stop filming.

Early reports stated that Tayshia was replacing Clare because Clare was acting out and refusing to come out of her room, but the full picture of why Clare was acting so strangely was revealed later. Apparently, Clare didn’t want to film because she had already found love.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She wanted to pursue Dale Moss, and within days, there were reports she had fallen in love.

Now, Tayshia is deep into her season of The Bachelorette and she’s reportedly wrapping up production on Tuesday.

Tayshia Adams was spotted with her phone in hand

Even though it is a closed set, photos of Tayshia and Clare have managed to make it out of the resort in La Quinta, California.

This week, Tayshia was spotted on the Bachelorette set with her phone in her hand. She was sporting yoga pants and it appeared that she had just wrapped up a workout.

Read More Tyler Cameron continues to talk about racism as he supports his best friend Matt James as the...

Usually, contestants have their phones removed, so they can’t post to social media or communicate with anyone.

Fans guessed that perhaps Tayshia had borrowed a phone with music so she could work out or go for a walk.

It was only a few days ago that Tayshia was first spotted on the Bachelorette set, though we shared the news that she was taking over for Clare about a month ago.

Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley both stayed at the resort

After Tayshia took over from Clare, Clare was spotted at the resort even though her season had wrapped. Sources claimed that producers were keeping her around to film something with Chris Harrison, which is possible. We still don’t know the details regarding how things will unfold.

Clare’s rumored fiance Dale has supposedly left the resort and was recently spotted in South Dakota. A photo of him at a Target surfaced on social media.

Dale then traveled to New York City, where he currently lives. Clare was not with him. The two cannot be seen together until the show airs, so it’s possible that they will go public later in September when her love story has aired on ABC.

Dale is living in New York and Clare lives in Sacramento, California, and we don’t know where they will live together.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.