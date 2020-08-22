Tayshia Adams spotted for the first time on The Bachelorette set after taking over for Clare Crawley

At this point, it’s no secret that Tayshia Adams has taken over for Clare Crawley as the next lead on The Bachelorette.

Up until now, though, we have only seen leaked photos of Clare as she filmed the show. But now, it looks like Tayshia is in full filming mode and pictures are being leaked.

Tayshia looks relaxed and ready to find love

Photos of Tayshia Adams rocking a mint green bikini started to circulate on Friday and it’s safe to say that she looks very comfortable in her new role. We can’t publish the photos due to copyright but they can be viewed here.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

It was her first day of filming The Bachelorette since she stepped in when Clare Crawley stepped out. It has been reported that Clare ended her season early after finding love with Dale Moss just 12 days into filming.

It was also said that the two are now engaged but that has not been confirmed. What we do know is that Clare is still at the La Quinta Resort and is expected to film something more for the show. Dale has returned home to South Dakota.

Now that Tayshia is the lead, it’s not clear what The Bachelorette production plans to do as far as the men who had already been sent home. According to Cosmopolitan, Tayshia will be meeting the men who had initially been picked for Clare’s season with the exception of Dale, who is now taken.

That doesn’t seem to bother Tayshia though, who looks cool as a cucumber as she prepares to film for the first time as the lead.

Tayshia’s history in Bachelor Nation

Most recently, Bachelor Nation knows Tayshia Adams for her time on Bachelor in Paradise, where she made a connection with John Paul Jones. That clearly didn’t work out though, which is why she’s back looking for love.

News that Tayshia and JPJ had called it quits came out back in October 2019. Now, he says that he plans to watch this season of The Bachelorette and that he’s hoping Tayshia finds the right guy for her.

Prior to their connection on Bachelor in Paradise, Tayshia Adams was introduced to Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She was falling hard for Colton when he informed both Tayshia and Hannah Godwin that he was going to go after Cassie Randolph, leaving both women in his wake.

Cassie and Colton recently called it quits.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus and is expected to air in the Fall of 2020 on ABC.