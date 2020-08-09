Tayshia Adams replacing Clare Crawley has The Bachelorette fans excited for start of new season

The big shakeup that has Tayshia Adams replacing Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette has many fans excited to see how this next season plays out.

It’s no secret that Clare wasn’t exactly a fan favorite and many Bachelorette fans wanted to know why she was even picked to lead the season. It seems that viewers have a real reason to tune in now because the issue of Clare’s popularity (or lack thereof) seems to have taken care of itself.

Over the last week, we’ve learned that Clare Crawley is already in love and apparently, even engaged to Dale Moss after filming just started.

Clare Crawley quits The Bachelorette

When Tayshia Adams was spotted arriving at the La Quinta Resort where The Bachelorette was being filmed, seemingly everyone wanted to know why.

Now, we know that she is there to save the season after Clare fell in love and reportedly refused to film anything with the other men.

She’s been criticized for this decision, especially after insisting that others involved in the show this season need to “follow the rules.” But apparently there are no rules, or at least The Bachelorette production is making the most of this situation and it looks like they are giving viewers exactly what they want.

In comes Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette fans seem to be more excited than anything else about the arrival of Tayshia Adams.

Clare Crawley’s announcement as lead was met with a lot of criticism and when they continued with that plan even after months of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, there seemed to be even less excitement about whether Clare would find love.

But news of Clare’s departure and Tayshia’s arrival, mid-season no less, has The Bachelorette fans more excited than ever to get this season airing so we can all see how this story plays out.

All I’m saying is that they BETTER air the episode of Clare refusing to leave her room lmaooo #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KD24u0bUUV — ree ✨ (@urmahreeligion) August 3, 2020

And while most fans of the show want to see how Clare Crawley’s short time filming went, they are really happy that Tayshia Adams stepped in.

Tayshia being announced as #TheBachelorette is honestly the best thing ever. Thank 👏🏼 you 👏🏼. pic.twitter.com/yvj5XeCMiL — K ☕️ (@Future_Mrs_F) August 3, 2020

Of course, there are several new developments as a whirlwind of The Bachelorette spoilers came out seemingly all at once. And with an influx of other famous Bachelor Nation faces, including Hannah Ann Sluss and Becca Kufrin, many have shared that they will not be happy if women have to compete for the top spot like with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson.

No offense to Hannah Ann but Peter’s season lasted 84 years. We want Tayshia as #TheBachelorette and TAYSHIA ONLY ENOUGH WITH WITH THE SHENANIGANS. pic.twitter.com/5hfBw8mRS3 — Melanie (SEMI-HIATUS) (@MelHawk92) August 5, 2020

Hopefully, The Bachelorette production is listening but whatever they do show when the show finally starts to air, Bachelor Nation is ready.

The Bachelorette is currently filming and will premiere later in 2020.