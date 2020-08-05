Hannah Ann spotted with a large suitcase at The Bachelorette resort: Is she also a contestant?

Hannah Ann Sluss essentially won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as they got engaged during the finale.

However, as she was preparing for a happy life with the pilot, he was planning on breaking up with her because he wanted to explore things with Madison Prewett.

Hannah was left heartbroken in a car during the finale of The Bachelor, and she was praised for setting a great example for women everywhere.

Bachelor Nation fell in love with her and many had their hopes on her becoming the next Bachelorette, but then Clare Crawley was announced as having landed it… before Tayshia Adams replaced her.

So then why is Hannah now showing up in La Quinta, California?

Hannah Ann shows up at The Bachelorette resort

On social media yesterday, photos surfaced of Hannah Ann at the Bachelorette resort, where she was seen dragging a huge suitcase.

Even Reality Steve, who is known for breaking news in the Bachelor world, was confused at this new twist. As he commented on social media, the situation was continuing to get weirder… and then Hannah showed up.

Confirmation that she had indeed been spotted at the resort came from a recent US News article.

The report claims that Hannah was caught chatting with producer Julie LaPlaca, and there is speculation that Becca Kufrin is there as well.

Hannah Ann previously revealed she was single

At this point in time, it looks like anything could happen. It’s interesting that Hannah showed up at the resort just days after Tayshia Adams was announced as the next Bachelorette, though, as it makes it possible that producers are doing a season with multiple Bachelorettes.

But why would Becca be there? Even though she’s gone through some trying times with Garrett recently, the two have not officially announced a breakup.

Back in June, Hannah revealed she was single and ready to mingle — and added that her DMs were open. Could producers have jumped on the chance to work with her again, offering a place on The Bachelorette?

Hannah Ann has moved on from The Bachelor, where she got her heart shattered. She recently hung out with Madison Prewett, as the two of them have remained friends since the finale. Both of them recently denied that they would ever give Peter a second chance.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.