Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann bond over date night after Kelley Flanagan tells everyone to move on

The Bachelor stars Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett have become great friends since meeting on the show.

Even though they competed on the show for Peter Weber’s heart and were the final two, they can easily put the past behind them.

Madison eliminated herself after Peter admitted to having sex with the other women, but it was clear that Peter wanted Madison.

He ended up proposing to Hannah Ann, and she thought they were happy together. However, after returning to California, he met up with her and they broke up.

Peter then decided to pursue Madison again, even though his mom was not happy about it. He ended up with neither of them, so he persuaded Kelley Flanagan to give him another chance during the country-wide shutdown.

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann have a date night – and Peter becomes a joke again

The failed Bachelor experience has brought Madison and Hannah closer together. In fact, they have forged a great friendship despite the unusual circumstances that brought them together.

Yesterday, Hannah Ann revealed that she was on a picnic date with someone and then shared it was Madison. As the Instagram account @bachelorteaspill joked, Peter may not have been happy about it.

The account wrote on its Instagram Story, “Peter punching the air [right now].”

In a separate story, Hannah and Madison shared a picture of themselves sharing a hug. They had grabbed some takeout food and were enjoying their dinner near the beach.

Hannah Ann and Madison have been close for a while. Hannah showed support on Instagram after Madison went through a dramatic Bachelor finale with Peter Weber’s mom. Barbara clearly favored Hannah over Madison and was angry with her son for pursuing Madison after he dumped Hannah.

Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann recently spoke out about Peter and Kelley Flanagan wasn’t happy about it

About a month ago, Kelley asked Bachelor fans to move on from Madison and Peter’s breakup – and Hannah’s engagement to Peter.

She made the comments after Hannah and Madison appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. Peter and Kelley explained during an interview on the show that they are happy together and glad that they found love after the show ended. Chris, however, didn’t settle for just talking to Kelley- he also interviewed Peter’s two ex-girlfriends.

Chris asked both women if they would give Peter a second chance, but that seems unlikely- both women laughed at the idea. That didn’t sit well with Kelley, who just wanted everyone to move on.

She questioned why people couldn’t just be happy for them.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.