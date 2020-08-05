Hannah Ann and Becca Kufrin’s roles on The Bachelorette confirmed – and explained

Hannah Ann and Becca Kufrin are two names you may not have put together before today.

There are so many rumors surrounding The Bachelorette production that we really don’t know what is going on, but we do know two things – fans believe that Becca is at the La Quinta Resort where they are filming The Bachelorette and Hannah Ann is definitely there.

Since Tayshia Adams was just announced as the next Bachelorette this week, fans are wondering what the deal is.

Luckily, we now know what is happening and why these two former reality stars are at the resort.

Hannah Ann and Becca Kufrin will appear on the next season of The Bachelorette

Both Becca and Hannah will appear on the next season of The Bachelorette.

But unlike the Kaitlyn Bristowe season, where the first episode had two Bachelorette stars that the guys had to pick one from and eliminate the other, Tayshia is the only Bachelorette.

Becca and Hannah are merely there as friends, offering their support to her.

“Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss are there as friends,” a source revealed to E! News. “It’s now transitioning into a regular Bachelorette season and they are there to lend support.”

In fact, it’s believed that they will only appear in one episode, giving the advice they can give. While Becca was a previous Bachelorette star, Hannah isn’t friends with Tayshia from The Bachelor as they were on two different seasons. In fact, we don’t even know if they know one another. But she could offer some advice based on what she went through with Peter Weber.

Producers won’t make Clare and Tayshia’s seasons for two different seasons. Instead, they will lead in with Clare and then show Tayshia’s season after.

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors,” an insider told ET about how everything will play out on television. “Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

Tayshia was announced as The Bachelorette after rumors swirled that Clare wanted out of her contract. Hannah Ann showed up at the resort earlier this week, possibly to go into quarantine.

Hannah Ann and Becca Kufrin have experience in the Bachelor world

While Hannah Ann has revealed that she’s single and ready to mingle, Becca is currently engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. Even though the two are reportedly not doing well because of different views on social issues, it seems that they are still together.

Yesterday, we reported that fans believe that Becca Kufrin was also hanging out at The Bachelorette resort after she shared a video from a place that looked a lot like the houses where Clare was in quarantine.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.