Becca Kufrin is rumored to be at the Bachelorette resort after breakup reports

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has revealed that she has gone through a tough time over the past few months.

As Black Lives Matter protests swept the country following the death of George Floyd, Becca began to realize that she and her future husband, Garrett Yrigoyen, have very different views on social issues.

Becca admitted that they were working through their relationship problems but that they did struggle to see eye-to-eye on certain political and social justice topics.

She has been emotional on her podcast with former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. Rachel, who is African American, was vocal about her dislike for Garrett.

Becca Kufrin is rumored to be in La Quinta

While Becca hasn’t really addressed the breakup rumors on her Instagram account, she did share some videos on her Instagram stories that seemed to show her at the resort in La Quinta, California.

She didn’t show much of the background, but fans did notice white houses with blue trim. Plus, the weather was nice and warm as she was outside with sunglasses filming a praying mantis on the wall of the house.

Now, fans are guessing that she’s at the resort where The Bachelorette is filming. Garrett isn’t in any of the videos, suggesting that he isn’t there with Becca.

If Becca is currently in quarantine at the La Quinta Resort in California, she could be assisting on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Tayshia was announced as the next Bachelorette after Clare Crawley supposedly quit last week. Becca could come on the show to offer advice as she’s been there before.

Becca Kufrin has reportedly split from Garrett Yrigoyen

Even though Becca is currently making headlines for her supposed split from Garrett, she appears to be happy and positive on social media.

It was last week that fans began to guess that Garrett and Becca had split after posts on Instagram hinted that Garrett had a new address. Garrett and Becca have not announced anything, so it’s possible that they’re just taking a break to figure things out. It’s not unusual for breakups in Bachelor Nation to happen without an official statement.

Back on the July 4 long weekend, Becca said that she had been tested in her relationship and her beliefs over the course of the prior month. Fans also learned that the two didn’t spend the long weekend together.

