Tayshia Adams’ few remaining guys on The Bachelorette will come as a surprise

Tayshia Adams is currently filming The Bachelorette, even though she has yet to confirm that she is indeed the next lead on the show.

ABC hasn’t confirmed anything either. They are still promoting Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette, even though she reportedly quit the show after just 12 days of filming.

Because of COVID-19, this Bachelorette season is filming on a closed set at La Quinta Resort in California to keep all cast and crew safe.

But because of this new way of filming the show, we know very few spoilers.

Reality Steve, who is known for spoiling the seasons, has been doing a great job in sharing what he knows, but he’s not getting as much information as he would when the seasons are filmed out in public.

Reality Steve says Tayshia Adams’ season will surprise viewers

Steve does have something to update fans on this week. He revealed that some of the guys from Clare’s season are part of Tayshia’s season.

He also shared that he thinks fans may be surprised about which guys are left on the show towards the end of the season.

“I think bc there have been zero reports on elims, dates, etc during Bachelorette filming & you haven’t been able to follow any public dates all season long, you’re probably gonna be surprised when you see the names of the few remaining men on Tayshia’s season. Coming soon…” Reality Steve shared on his social media this week.

We don’t know who has been eliminated at this point or who Tayshia’s full cast is. Some of these details may come out as Instagram profiles go from private to public.

Tayshia Adams is nearing the end of filming her season of The Bachelorette

At this point, we know that Tayshia is nearing the end of her Bachelorette journey. It was less than a month ago that we learned that Tayshia would be replacing Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette.

This week, we learned that Tayshia will have her hometown dates, but with a twist- contestants’ families and friends will be flown into the resort, go into quarantine, and be tested prior to being introduced to Tayshia.

So the final four guys’ family and friends will get to meet Tayshia and participate in the show. She could be just one week away from hometowns, which means she might be down to just a handful of guys at this point.

After hometown dates, Tayshia will have her overnight dates and then eliminate one more man before being down to the final two.

