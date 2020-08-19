Tayshia Adams’ hometown dates will happen on The Bachelorette with testing and quarantine

Tayshia Adams is busy filming The Bachelorette, and the producers are doing everything possible to make sure that the contestants and crew are staying safe.

In the spring of this year, ABC announced that they would film The Bachelorette at a closed-off La Quinta Resort to ensure the cast and crew were isolated from the general public to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, the season would not include hometown dates or international trips to luxurious places around the world as previous seasons had.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

But producers are trying to stick to the regular format as much as possible, and that means that Tayshia may still get her hometown dates, but with a twist.

Tayshia Adams’ hometown dates will happen at the resort

This week, Reality Steve revealed that hometown dates will still happen, but they will happen at the resort.

The friends and family members of the final four contestants will be flown to the resort where they will undergo testing and quarantine before being on the show.

It’s uncertain how long the quarantine will last since Chris Harrison and JoJo Fletcher did not quarantine for a full 14 days before they were spotted on the set of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley.

Read More Dustin Kendrick jokes about sharing dirt on The Bachelor star Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Since the resort is rather large, hometown dates could still include dinner with the families and dates with the final contestants.

The Fantasy Suite dates are also expected to take place with the final three contestants.

Tayshia Adams was brought in after Clare Crawley quit the show

Back in early August, we reported that Tayshia would be taking over from Clare as the next Bachelorette.

At the time, rumors had surfaced that Clare had locked herself in her room and was refusing to film with the rest of the cast. We now know that she wanted to stop filming because she knew that she wanted to be with Dale Moss.

The two are reportedly still together and many have speculated that they could be engaged.

Tayshia was on Bachelor In Paradise last summer, and she found love with John Paul Jones. The two dated briefly after the show, but a few months later, they decided to call it quits. Tayshia posted a statement on her Instagram about the split but later deleted it.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.