Clare Crawley spotted for the first time since stopping production of The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley has been the focus of a major rumor storm lately.

When she was announced as the new Bachelorette back in March before the shutdown, fans were excited to see a confident woman as the lead.

They were thrilled to see her return so she could pave her own way to find the man of her dreams, taking no drama along with her.

Then, rumors started to surface that she had called it quits just two weeks into production because she had fallen in love with the man who got her first impression rose. She wanted out and she was reportedly replaced with Tayshia Adams.

Now, weeks later, she has not been seen or heard from – until now.

Clare Crawley was spotted at the resort

Today, new photos of Clare surfaced at the La Quinta Resort in California, where she had been filming the show.

In one photo, it looks like she’s playing with a dog near the pool and in the other photos, she’s walking around with two people who could be working on the show. The photos are grainy and taken from afar, so we can’t confirm who she’s hanging out with.

Clare is sporting jean shorts and a white tank top. You can see the photos of Clare Crawley here.

It was this week that Reality Steve reported that Clare was staying at the resort until filming had wrapped. Apparently, ABC doesn’t want her out in public until Tayshia Adams’ season is done filming, so they can make their big announcement.

Right now, Tayshia is busy filming at the resort, but few details have been leaked.

Clare Crawley’s rumored fiance has left the resort

Even though Clare is required to stay at the resort, her rumored new man is not. Dale was allowed to leave the resort and he was recently spotted back in South Dakota.

One fan claimed to have spotted him at the local Target, while another fan spotted a photo of him online in front of a car. Dale didn’t post the photo himself.

After the photo surfaced, Reality Steve guessed that Dale would probably return to Clare at the resort at some point to be with her and enter the quarantine bubble.

For now, we don’t know why he left or why Clare can’t leave the resort, as her journey has wrapped up.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.