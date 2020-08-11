Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette may not have been as previously reported

Clare Crawley is the talk of the Bachelorette fandom. Drama and questions about production on her season abound, and fans have been desperate for information.

Clare and her contestants were announced for the next Bachelorette season right before the coronavirus shutdown. Production was in its early stages when the crew was forced to stop working to follow quarantine restrictions.

Months went by as Clare waited for COVID-19 restrictions to ease so she could start filming the new season of The Bachelorette. But Clare didn’t last long once filming resumed- she reportedly quit the show just two weeks into filming because she had fallen in love with Dale Moss, one of the contestants.

Clare’s departure has been a huge source of gossip among fans, and many theories are swirling about what happened. Rumors over the past few days have said that she had talked to Dale Moss prior to filming, but we are now learning that this may not be the case.

Earlier today, Reality Steve revealed everything that he knows about the situation, and some of it is pretty surprising.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss didn’t know each other prior to The Bachelorette according to new claims

This morning, Reality Steve published a new column in which he revealed that he was told that the reality of Clare’s situation isn’t necessarily what the media has been sharing.

“What I’ve been told is that this narrative of Clare being difficult, production not knowing what to do, Clare having a pre-show relationship – are not true whatsoever. So however Michelle Money knew, she was correct. Clare did not have a pre-show relationship with Dale heading into the show,” Reality Steve explained on his blog.

Earlier this month, Michelle Money used her social media accounts to blast the media for claiming that Clare had spoken to Dale prior to the show.

Steve also explained that he doesn’t believe that Dale had an advantage going into The Bachelorette. Clare had checked out his Instagram and he had done the same to her. But he believes that the two of them didn’t meet until they were on set at the resort.

“She knew how much she was into him (as we heard Michelle detail), but apparently Dale revealed how much he had dug into her past and how excited he was to meet her as well. And from the beginning, basically, no one else stood a chance,” Steve explained.

Will Clare Crawley and Dale Moss last in the long run?

In another interesting twist, Steve also said that while he does believe that Clare and Dale are together, he can’t confirm that they are engaged. One of the questions he’s getting is how Clare and Dale could possibly last forever if they have only known each other for two weeks.

“The answer is, they can’t. I mean, they can, but how much of it has to do with the show, competition, and “winning” so to speak, versus, are these two people who just connected so immediately, there is no way to describe it. I’m guessing this is an answer we won’t actually truly know until we see Clare and Dale interact on screen. Trust me, I’m certainly skeptical of it,” he said.

“I’m not sold either now. But I’m willing to see how it played out in real life before I pass judgment. That’s where my bias comes in, sure.”

Yesterday, Monsters & Critics reported that Dale Moss was back in his native South Dakota, where he had been spotted at Target. He was also spotted in a photo in which he posed in front of a car. He did not share the photo on social media.

Reality Steve isn’t reading into the fact that Dale is in South Dakota. He believes that they are still together, and based on his knowledge of the production, he suspects that production is keeping Clare away from the public in order to protect the storyline as much as possible.

Steve also guessed that Dale could go back into the Bachelorette bubble to be with Clare as Tayshia films her season of the show. We won’t see or hear from Clare until Tayshia is done filming her season, and possibly not until her episode airs on television in the fall.

