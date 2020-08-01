Who is Dale Moss, the contestant who Clare Crawley reportedly wants to quit The Bachelorette for?

Dale Moss is a name that’s been searched a lot for this morning, mostly due to the rumors surrounding Clare Crawley and The Bachelorette production in La Quinta, California.

Dale is the man that Clare supposedly wants to stop filming The Bachelorette for and start dating outside of the show because she’s reportedly telling everyone that they are in love.

This is all news that has come out of California in the past 48 hours, so fans of Clare Crawley may be bit confused.

However, Dale is a good-looking man, making fans wonder if these rumors are indeed true.

Here’s what you need to know about the man who may just make history for making a woman quit The Bachelorette.

Dale Moss is a former NFL player and fitness fanatic

When Dale was announced as a contestant on The Bachelorette, his Instagram was already made private. But we do know that he’s 31 years old, he’s from New York City, and we know that he used to play football.

Reality Steve shared some of this information back in March 2020 when he initially announced the cast. He’s a former South Dakota State University player and he was also signed to the NFL.

After playing for South Dakota State for one year as a wide receiver, he played basketball for four years for the same university. Back in 2012, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers but he was released just a few months later. He signed with the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released.

He then signed on with the Chicago Bears but was waived the following year. He would sign on with the Carolina Panthers in 2013 but just two months later, he was waived. In 2014, he signed with the Los Angeles Kiss in the Arena Football League.

He is currently running his own business, Dale Moss Fitness, where he aims to help people change their lives.

“My goal has and always will be to change the lives of others better. I want to be an example of someone who’s utilized their platform to make lasting change in the world. When it’s all said and done I just want to leave a legacy,” his website reads.

His bio on his LinkedIn page reveals that he used to be an NFL wide receiver, but is now a model, entertainment host and entrepreneur. He’s the founder of Moss Martin Media, which he calls an all-in creative agency, which specializes in video production, digital strategy, event production, and branded content.

He started this business back in 2014. Prior to this role, he was a Global Ambassador to the Special Olympics for almost three years. He is currently signed to Wilhelmina International Modeling Agency.

The photos Reality Steve has shared of him include him walking in the rain, holding an umbrella for a younger woman and him in the gym.

Clare Crawley wants to quit The Bachelorette for Dale Moss

It was late Thursday this week that the rumor surfaced about Clare wanting to shut down production because she was now in love with Dale. Apparently, she wanted to quit filming everything and just be with him, because she had fallen in love with him.

Production had only been up and running for two weeks and Dale reportedly got the first impression rose.

Interestingly, Clare admitted to researching her guys prior to filming the show, as her suitors were announced back in March and she’s been in quarantine for the past couple of months. We cannot confirm that Dale and Clare didn’t chat via social media during the time they were in quarantine, but it does seem rather abrupt to shut down production after two weeks because she feels she has found her future husband, especially given her past history with The Bachelor franchise.

Earlier this morning, Monsters & Critics reported that late last night, a rumor surfaced that Tayshia Adams is currently in quarantine and will replace Clare as the next Bachelorette because of Clare’s sudden decision to stop filming.

