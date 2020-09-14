Tayshia Adams is thriving after wrapping up Bachelorette filming in La Quinta

Tayshia Adams was unofficially named the next Bachelorette lead after Clare Crawley decided to end her journey as The Bachelorette just 12 days into filming.

Production was left scrambling to find a way to finish the season, as they had booked the entire resort, put contestants in quarantine, and set everything up for a full-length season.

Tayshia was brought in to replace Clare after she left, and based on Reality Steve’s info, it seems her season has concluded.

At this point in time, we don’t know the exact outcome of her season, but we do know that she’s happy and thriving- and we know because she told us herself.

Tayshia says she’s thriving as she turns 30

While filming The Bachelorette, Tayshia took a break from social media. She returned recently after wrapping up her season of the show and turning 30.

In her Instagram post celebrating the milestone, Tayshia explained that she was flirty and thriving.

She made no mention of her supposed engagement.

While the birthday post was the only thing she posted in her feed, she did share a couple of stories over the weekend. She was shopping with a friend and ran into other girlfriends as she was out and about in Los Angeles.

She was even sporting a mask in her stories, but pulled it down briefly to let fans know that she was smiling underneath.

Tayshia wrapped up The Bachelorette recently

We know very little about Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette. We know that she got to film a season with some of the guys who were left over from Clare Crawley’s season. We also know that a few guys were pulled in at the last minute.

Reality Steve shared that some of Tayshia’s final guys may come as a surprise to some viewers. He also reported that Tayshia’s ex-boyfriends from The Bachelorette were reportedly hitting up women from The Bachelor franchise as soon as they were sent home from the show.

In other news, Tayshia recently unfollowed Nick Viall on social media after he made some comments about her being The Bachelorette, saying that she would have people going to bed at 8:30 pm rather than staying up to watch the show.

Fans are excited to see Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, as she is only the second person of color to lead a Bachelorette season.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.