Tayshia Adams unfollows Nick Viall after his Bachelorette casting comments

Tayshia Adams was unofficially announced as the next Bachelorette after Clare Crawley decided that she didn’t want to keep filming the show.

This change reportedly happened after 12 days of filming, as Clare felt she had found her person in Dale Moss.

Reports were conflicting at the time. Some claimed Clare refused to come out of her room, and others said producers were fully accepting of her decision.

When Nick Viall heard that Tayshia would be taking over, he joked that Tayshia would have viewers in bed by 8:30 pm if she were indeed the next lead.

That didn’t sit well with Tayshia.

Tayshia Adams unfollows Nick Viall after his comments about The Bachelorette

Nick revealed Tayshia was mad at him for making that comment about her, but he said it is nothing personal against her.

He opened up about the situation on the Here For The Right Reasons podcast.

“She was very mad at me for that, which I was like, is that that bad? Great humans are often not great TV,” he said, defending his decision.

“I stand by that. … But I think it’s going to be a great season,” Nick added, highlighting that he thinks Tayshia is a great person.

When Nick was asked if he had heard from Tayshia about his comment, he indirectly added that someone had informed him she unfollowed him on social media.

“I’ve heard from Tayshia a handful of [other] times, which I was like, ‘How does that bother you?’ I don’t understand,” he said before acknowledging that “we are all sensitive people in Bachelor Nation.”

The interview didn’t slam Tayshia. He added that he thought she was wonderful, and his comment was a way to celebrate Clare’s casting.

Tayshia Adams’ season has wrapped up for now

Even though Tayshia arrived in La Quinta in late July, she already wrapped up her season of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve guessed the season would wrap up no later than today, but it must have concluded this past weekend, as Chris Harrison returned home.

It was last week that we reported that Tayshia’s season would soon come to an end, and she would possibly be engaged.

Reality Steve revealed that Tayshia’s choices might come as a surprise. Some of the guys were leftovers from Clare’s season, while production picked up some new guys for Tayshia.

We don’t know all the details yet, as the seasons were filmed at a closed set. More details will surface once the episodes air.

