Tayshia Adams takes aim at reports that ex-husband Josh Bourelle was on The Bachelorette set

Tayshia Adams has clearly had enough of the chatter about her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle. Now, The Bachelorette star is speaking out about reports that her ex will be popping up on an upcoming episode of the show.

As we approach the next episode of the ABC hit, many The Bachelorette fans are expecting to finally meet Tayshia’s ex-husband after reports circulated that he might be making an appearance.

That theory came about after a sneak peek teased someone speaking out, and the name Josh Bourelle written out on the screen.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, Tayshia says that is not the case and she’s clearly not amused that her ex-husband is even being talked about as she tries to find the man of her dreams.

Tayshia takes aim at The Bachelorette rumors

In her Instagram story, Tayshia shared a series of short videos where she addressed the rumor that her ex-husband would be appearing on The Bachelorette to confront her about something.

She pointed out that she’s not the only person to join the franchise who has been married in their past. She also pointed out that it’s been years since her divorce, and that it’s really beyond time to move on.

“Yes, I have been married, and yes I am divorced, and yes now I am the Bachelorette and I am dating 20 men on ABC every single week,” Tayshia said. “So the fact that we are continuously talking about my past relationship that was three years ago, I don’t understand. I don’t get it.”

Read More Hannah Brown should compete on Matt James’ season says The Bachelor fan despite Tyler Cameron friendship

Then, Tayshia reminds those following her journey that she and Josh Bourelle split up before she ever joined Bachelor Nation. He didn’t sign up for reality TV and based on what she said, he probably doesn’t enjoy seeing his name in the headlines.

“He’s living his life, I’m living my life, you have plenty of other people that have signed up to be researched and talked about,” Tayshia told her fans. “He never signed up for it. So why don’t we leave him alone and talk about something that actually matters? Honestly, I am bored with this entire topic. Let’s move on and find something more interesting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @realityaddicted2

Tayshia Adams is dating 20 men every week

In the same video, Tayshia made sure to remind everyone that she is dating 20 men every week on The Bachelorette as she looks to find her perfect mate.

And while most of those men are literally Clare Crawley’s leftovers after she took off with Dale Moss, Tayshia is still hopeful that she can find the perfect guy during her time on the show.

The Bachelorette spoilers seem to indicate that Tayshia may not meet her soulmate at the La Quinta Resort, but so far, she is keeping quiet about the outcome of her season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.