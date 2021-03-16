Tayshia Adams sets the record straight after Bachelorette fans guess she’s no longer with Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams denies trouble with Zac Clark. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams woke up to messages of confusion yesterday.

Apparently, there was a rumor going around that she and Zac Clark were having relationship problems.

The rumor had surfaced on social media, as Bachelor fan accounts had speculated that there was trouble in paradise after Tayshia had been spotted without her engagement ring.

Fans also went through her followers and noted that Zac’s mother supposedly had unfollowed Tayshia – and then followed her again. These are all unconfirmed speculations and theories, but fans did their part in blowing up the rumor.

Tayshia Adams asks fans not to put pressure on her relationship

Tayshia was surprised to learn that there were rumors about her relationship, so she decided to come on Instagram to set the record straight.

With a smile, Tayshia explained that there were no problems with Zac, but added that she didn’t like getting these private messages from her friends and followers, putting some bad energy into the world.

Tayshia admitted that she had been on social media this week where she hadn’t worn her ring. But she explained that the ring had been sent back to Neil Lane because it had to be cleaned and resized. Apparently, the ring had been so big that she had nearly dropped it on several occasions.

Tayshia pointed out that she appreciated the support and love towards her relationship, but added that she didn’t want additional pressure.

She ended her stories by saying that she wanted positive energy put into the world.

Tayshia Adams’ Instagram Story confused fans at first

Earlier this week, Tayshia went on her Instagram Stories, celebrating that she had been named one of two hosts for the upcoming Bachelorette season.

While she was sharing how excited she was about this new opportunity, fans noticed how she wasn’t wearing her ring in the video.

At the time, she didn’t explain that her ring was being resized. And it would be odd if there was trouble in paradise already, as Tayshia confirmed her move to New York City this month. On social media, she confirmed the move by questioning why she had moved to New York City in the middle of winter.

It was this month that Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe were announced as the new hosts for the upcoming Bachelorette season, so fans suspected that there was trouble because Zac supposedly didn’t support her choice to take the job.

Now, that rumor has been settled and everyone can move on.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.