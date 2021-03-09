The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams confirms move to NYC with Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams has moved to New York City. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has made a big move in her life.

After getting engaged to Zac Clark on the show during the summer, Tayshia has taken the step to be closer to him.

At the time of their engagement, the two were living far apart. Tayshia was living in California with her family, and Zac was living in New York City.

He wanted to stay in New York City as he worked at the sober living home where he himself got sober.

So, Tayshia packed her bags and recently made the move to New York City.

Tayshia Adams confirms move on social media

She didn’t wait until the warmer summer months to move to the Big Apple. Instead, she packed her bags in mid-winter when it was cold, windy and snowing.

On Instagram, she questioned her decision, sharing a photo of herself in a bathing suit.

“Remind me again why I moved to NYC midwinter,” Tayshia asked on Instagram, to which Zac replied, “Cause when the fountains thaw out we gonna swim in em.”

On The Bachelorette, the two had a few dates where they would end up kissing in a fountain. Other than hailing a taxi, this became their thing on the show.

Zac’s adorable reply on social media shows that he’s excited about their future together in the big city, even if Tayshia is questioning her decision in the cold of winter.

Tayshia Adams found love on The Bachelorette even though fans didn’t think she did

Tayshia took over from Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette after Clare decided to leave the show after 12 days. She knew she wanted to be with Dale Moss and shut down production.

Reality Steve reported that while Clare got her happy ending, he didn’t think that Tayshia did. Back in December, we reported that Reality Steve couldn’t confidently confirm whether Tayshia was engaged. However, Zac asked her to marry him in a tearful proposal that provided the perfect ending for the season.

Reality Steve guessed that the relationship wouldn’t last because Tayshia was a so-called California girl and didn’t want to leave the west coast. But she just proved him wrong. And it sounds like she’s ready to make some big changes in her life to make this relationship work.

Throughout the Bachelorette, fans learned more about her previous marriage, including that it may have ended due to cheating. She has put her previous marriage behind her and she’s ready to do things right with Zac.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.