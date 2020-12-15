Reality Steve retracts his finale spoilers for Tayshia Adams: ‘I just don’t know with any confidence at this point’

Reality Steve is known for spoiling The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons before they conclude on television.

It’s no secret that he is open and honest about what he knows. He’s diligent and does his research before he reports it.

Steve is also honest when he says he’s not always sure about what he’s hearing.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He has been incorrect a few times in terms of the ending, but as soon as he knows how things will unfold, he corrects himself.

And such a correction was issued this week in regards to Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve says his final two were wrong

Reality Steve had previously revealed that Ben Smith and Zac Clark were the final two for Tayshia’s season.

Both Ben and Zac had received lots of airtime and fans thought that both guys were perfect for her.

But now, Steve is revealing that Ben and Zac’s finale showdown will not happen. In fact, Ben is eliminated this week. Ivan, Zac and Brendan will go on to the finale next week.

Reality Steve admits that he doesn’t know the exact details about how everything will unfold.

This was all he reported on his website about the finale.

We’ve previously reported that Reality Steve said that he believed Ben and Zac were the final two men on The Bachelorette with Tayshia. He also reported earlier this year that Brendan eliminated himself, but now, Reality Steve explains that he really isn’t’ sure how everything will unfold.

Reality Steve had previously revealed that he doesn’t want to report anything unless he has evidence that it is correct. Someone could have told him one thing and then retracted the claims.

Reality Steve was correct about Clare Crawley

Even though Steve isn’t sure about Tayshia’s ending, he was correct about Clare Crawley’s ending with Dale Moss.

During the summer, Reality Steve reported that Clare and Dale had gotten engaged on the show after just 12 days.

At the time, there were reports that claimed that Clare was being a troublemaker and making a scene because she only wanted to be with Dale. Reports argued that Clare was being stubborn and rude, but Steve was quick to say that he didn’t believe those stories.

Sure enough, Clare didn’t refuse to film. Instead, she was honest with the guys when she realized that she only had feelings for Dale.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.