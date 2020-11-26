The Bachelorette 2020 spoilers: Here’s how Tayshia Adams’ season will conclude

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is slowly moving along as Tayshia is still getting to know the guys.

Tayshia revealed she was nervous that the guys would still have strong feelings for Clare Crawley and would struggle to get feelings for her.

However, she’s learning that some of the guys didn’t get much time with Clare, so they never had a connection with her.

Now, we are starting to learn how everything will play out on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette won’t have a proposal

As it appears, Clare is the only one who will end up engaged at the end of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve revealed on his blog that Tayshia’s top four guys are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall. Right now, fans are very excited about Ben, Zac, and Ivan.

She hasn’t had much alone time with Brendan over the past couple of episodes, but Reality Steve reports that he’s actually the one that Tayshia really wants.

What fans don’t know is that Brendan actually got engaged about a year ago and realizes on the show that he isn’t even ready to get back into the dating game.

His family didn’t show up for the hometown dates, which may suggest that they don’t approve of him being on The Bachelorette. Tayshia is reportedly left heartbroken as he chooses to leave the show.

This could explain why Tayshia breaks down later this season.

In the end, it’s Zac Clark who gets Tayshia’s final rose. Reality Steve reveals that they do not get engaged during the finale. Apparently, Tayshia was hooked on Brendan and she was going to choose him.

The Bachelorette’s storyline could continue after the show

Reality Steve had previously revealed that Tayshia’s relationship was rocky after the finale. She is supposedly with Zac, but the distance between them is making it difficult.

Tayshia doesn’t want to leave California but Zac doesn’t want to leave New York, where he runs a sober living facility.

Despite the rumors, Tayshia has revealed she’s on cloud nine after The Bachelorette. She hasn’t confirmed anything in regard to the finale and how everything will play out.

Shortly after she wrapped the show, she celebrated her birthday. In those social posts, she revealed she was happy and thriving, making it seem like she had a positive outcome.

Her finale will air before Christmas.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.