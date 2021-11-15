Tayshia Adams released from hospital — The Bachelorette star opens up about scary post-marathon health scare

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams opened up about how she ended up in the hospital just after running the NYC marathon. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams opened up about the post-marathon health scare that landed her in the hospital less than a week after she ran.

Tayshia partook in her first marathon during the NYC Marathon on November 7.

Tayshia was rushed to the ER by the time Thursday came around, leaving fans concerned for her well-being.

Tayshia explained on a recent Instagram story what really went down leading up to her checking into the hospital.

“Monday and Tuesday was really the bulk of my pain from the marathon, but on Wednesday I was wearing heels, and truthfully, I was feeling great,” she stated. “… But then, that night, I had gone to bed, and I was, like, tossing and turning all night because of stomach pain.”

On Thursday, she “couldn’t even sit up straight because I was in so much pain.”

After she went to the hospital, she learned it was “a really bad kidney infection.”

Fortunately, Tayshia is now doing better as she has been recovering in the hospital.

“It’s getting better, [there’s] a tad bit of pain, but [it] just feels not right quite yet,” she continued. “But this morning, thankfully, I’m on the up and up.”

She added that she is “finally feeling somewhat decent.”

How Tayshia Adams got a kidney infection

She learned the kidney infection likely came about because she didn’t drink enough water following the marathon. However, she wanted to make it clear it wasn’t related to the marathon. She felt it was something that had been building up as she generally struggled with drinking enough water.

“Stop associating this with a marathon,” she urged. “It had nothing to do with it, okay?”

She added that she fully intends to run the marathon next year and encouraged her followers to join her.

Tayshia ran her first marathon with fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams ran side-by-side with her fiancé Zac Clark, whom she met on The Bachelorette.

While this was only Tayshia’s first marathon, it was Zac’s eighth.

Zac had been running for years. He used it as a way to fight his drug addiction and lose weight and has since been giving back by raising money for addiction awareness.

The two ran together for the entire race and even finished at the exact same time.

Tayshia worked hard and pushed herself to train for the marathon and her efforts have seemingly paid off.

