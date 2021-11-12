Tayshia Adams has been hospitalized less than a week after completing the New York City marathon. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams completed the star-studded New York marathon last weekend alongside her fiance, Zac Clark but recently found herself in a hospital bed only a few days later after completing the vast 26.2-mile course.

The 31-year-old posted a clip onto social media in a hospital gown and face covering, with no explanation, solely a caption.

“Welp I’ve been here since 9:30 am,” the Bachelorette host wrote on her Instagram stories. “What a day.”

Tayshia Adams spent the day in the hospital after running the New York City marathon

While the former Bachelorette didn’t reveal any details about why she was admitted, a source told US Weekly that, “Details are unknown at this time but it is likely related to her marathon recovery.”

The New York marathon is no easy feat. Considered one of the largest in the world, over 33,000 runners compete in the athletic event.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

While it was Tayshia’s first marathon, she was supported by her fiance who is an avid marathon runner, often participating to raise awareness for substance abuse.

After completing the race together, Zac gushed about Tayshia and wrote, “The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage. She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will.”

Continuing that his fiance “was allergic to excuses,” he did note that Tayshia’s crazy schedule did impact her training for the raise.

“Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule,” the 37-year-old added. “But instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans, and strangers.

Tayshia Adams’ participated in the race for charity

While Zac said that Tayshia “could have bailed at any time in the past four months,” he’s proud of her finishing the race.

Not only did Tayshia complete the intense physical feat, but her motivation to compete also helped others.

Partnering up with World Vision, a humanitarian organization, The Bachelorette host helped to raise over $280,000 dollars to change the lives of 500 kids in Kinango, Kenya.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.