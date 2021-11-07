Zac Clark supports Tayshia Adams as she runs the New York City Marathon

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is running her first marathon with fiance Zac Clark and he shared how he’s supporting her. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Tayshia Adams has been training to run her first marathon with the help of her fiance Zac Clark.

Zac has run seven marathons before. Running alongside Tayshia will mark his eighth. Since Tayshia’s new to the challenge, Zac wants to be sure to be by her side every step of the way.

“My commitment to her is that we are going to run together and get her across the finish line,” Zac told People. “That’s really my focus.”

Zac and Tayshia will run in the NYC marathon today, Sunday, November 7.

Why Tayshia wanted to run her first marathon

Zac explained that Tayshia was inspired to run her first marathon by her altruism and desire to give back to the community.

“Early on in our relationship, we started to talk about ways that we can give back, and I explained one of the ways it’s been easiest to me is doing some type of athletic feat and putting a purpose behind it,” Zac told the outlet. “We started talking about running, and she really made the decision on her own.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“We’re running on Sunday with a higher purpose,” he added. “I do think that the change is happening and if we’re a little piece of that, giving people just the strength to ask for help, that’s all we can really ask for.”

Running became an important outlet for Zac when he first went to rehab. The Bachelorette viewers will remember how his drug addiction spiraled and led to him robbing a bank.

Instead of calling the police, the woman there called his dad who helped him get into rehab. Zac started running to lose weight and turn his life around. Zac is now ten years sober and still enjoys running. Now he gets to do it with the woman he loves.

Zac isn’t focused on beating any records, as he expressed, “I don’t think we’re going to be paying attention to the time too much.”

The pair is participating to raise money and enjoy their time together.

Tayshia shared her journey training for the marathon

Tayshia has been chronologizing her process of training for the marathon on Instagram.

Just yesterday, she posted about how excited she was that the marathon was just one day away.

Tayshia also posted a picture a few days ahead of the marathon from a training session. In this post, she admitted the process was grueling but fulfilling.

It seems like Tayshia has worked hard and surely Bachelor Nation will be cheering her and Zac on as they run the NYC marathon and cross the finish line.

The pair also has plenty to look forward to with a wedding on the way!

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.