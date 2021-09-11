Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark to begin planning wedding this fall

The Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark reveal that they’re ready to start planning their wedding come this fall. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are getting ready to tie the knot!

They’ve been engaged since Tayshia gave Zac her final rose on her season of The Bachelorette.

While the couple has been quite busy, they revealed that they’ll finally be ready to start wedding planning this fall.

“I just want to get her back here and have a New York City fall together,” Zac told Hollywood Life. “She’s coming here very soon. I’m super excited for that and I’m sure that as we spend time together this fall, the wedding planning will gain some traction.”

Why Tayshia and Zac have been so busy

Tayshia has been away filming as one of the co-hosts for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. She is joined by Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Not only has Tayshia been away for filming Michelle’s season, but she also had to go to New Mexico to film Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Even though producers initially assured that Tayshia and Kaitlyn as hosts was only a temporary fix for Chris Harrison, they were asked back a second time so it could be possible that they’ll end up hosting the Bachelorette segment of the franchise permanately.

The new hosting gig has been exciting for Tayshia but she has stated that she had missed Zac during that time and understandably, she couldn’t put much attention toward wedding planning.

Additionally, Zac has been working hard as an addiction recovery activist and was even recently presented the Richard J. Caron Award of Excellence for his efforts.

Zac also recently celebrated ten years of being sober, which Bachelor Nation knows is a big feat considering his story.

Tayshia and Zac’s story on The Bachelorette

Since wrapping their season on The Bachelorette, the two reflected on their time on the series.

Tayshia revealed that Zac didn’t initially stand out to her. In fact, she was nervous he wasn’t going to be into the goofy amusement park date she had planned for their first one-on-one.

Zac exceeded Tayshia’s expectations though and showed off his fun-loving side during the date.

They also reflected on how nice it was to bond over their divorces.

It’s rare when Bachelor or Bachelorette contestants have such a heavy life experience under their belt so they appreciated the opportunity to discuss and connect over it.

It was at that point that Zac became a frontrunner.

Zac ended up getting on one knee and proposing to her and Tayshia gave him her final rose. Despite some of the breakup rumors that floated around about the two, they seem to be doing stronger than ever.

