The Bachelorette’s Connor Brennan tells Rachel Recchia her ‘barbecue date is a trap’

The Bachelor’s Connor Brennan tells Rachel Recchia to run from barbecue date. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette contestant best known for his cat suit and matching puns shared his words of wisdom this week with a current Bachelor contestant.

Connor Brennan warned pilot Rachel Recchia away from barbecue-themed dates after her one-on-one with Bachelor Clayton Echard.

Connor Brennan tells Rachel Recchia to run from her one-on-one

Connor tweeted side-by-side comparison photos of Rachel and Clayton’s barbecue date with his own grilling-out experience on The Bachelorette.

The barbecue date on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette notoriously ended with both Connor and Katie in tears as she sent him home directly after their one-on-one.

The former Bachelorette contestant took to Twitter to poke fun at himself and warn Rachel away from his own mistakes.

“THE BARBECUE DATE IS A TRAP RACHEL RUN,” he captioned the post in all caps.

THE BARBECUE DATE IS A TRAP RACHEL RUN 😭 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SvL2zq01zY — connor b (@sad_oat) February 1, 2022

Luckily, the barbecue date led to a very different outcome for Rachel than Connor.

Clayton Echard could see himself growing old with Rachel Recchia

Rachel appeared to cement herself as a front-runner as the two connected over the casual day portion of their one-on-one and then opened up about their growing feelings in an intimate night date.

The date ended with the pair slow-dancing before a beaming Clayton offered Rachel the date rose and revealed he could see them ending up together.

“Rachel is special. She is,” Clayton gushed after the date. “This day couldn’t have been more perfect. It was so easy to give Rachel this rose tonight because she’s somebody that I can see a future with. I see us having a family and like I can see myself growing old with Rachel.”

Connor also picked up on the connection between the two, walking back his first statement by retweeting his earlier message.

“NVM SHE GOT THE ROSE HELL YES RACHEL YOU GO GIRL,” he tweeted again in all caps.

NVM SHE GOT THE ROSE HELL YES RACHEL YOU GO GIRL #thebachelor https://t.co/QJmmgS5Lba — connor b (@sad_oat) February 1, 2022

Connor Brennan will feature on the Bachelor Live on Stage tour

Although Connor is a beloved member of Bachelor nation, he hasn’t had much luck in his time on the franchise. After Connor was eliminated from Katie’s season, he went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

He struck out with Maurissa Gunn after she connected with Riley Christian and he left the beach without a rose or partner.

He also opened up about struggling to date in the real world after the show.

It appears Bachelor nation hasn’t seen the last of Connor, however, as he revealed on Instagram that he will be joining Becca Kufrin and the Bachelor Live on Stage tour for a week. Maybe Connor will have more positive updates on his love life for fans and viewers then.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.