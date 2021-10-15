Connor Brennan makes jokes about the difficulty of dating after The Bachelorette

Bachelor in Paradise star Connor Brennan has admitted that dating has become harder for him since appearing on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Connor Brennan did not have too much luck finding love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and unfortunately, it seems to be going the same way for him in the real world.

Connor shared that dating after going on reality TV has become even harder for him since all of his dating moves end up being exposed.

He joked about his struggles on TikTok with a video he captioned, “i’m moving to a cabin.”

The video shows him optimistically freshening himself up with text reading, “trying to date after bachelorette.”

The video is set to the music of It’s a Hard Knock Life from the most recent movie adaption of Annie.

He tries to wave, presumably to a female onlooker, but bumps into an invisible barrier with the text “screenshotted insta DMs in a tik tok.”

He continues to be barricaded by other dating struggles including “screenshotted twitter DMs on facebook,” “hinge account IMMEDIATELY posted on tik tok” and lastly, “date makes a tik tok about me being a bad kisser.”

Connor wondered if he was a bad kisser after Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

Connor was an early frontrunner on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. He won over Katie and fans by dressing like a cat and showing her his love of music.

Unfortunately, and unexpectedly, Katie sent Connor home after their one-on-one date. Since nothing went explicitly wrong leading up to their breakup, Connor wondered if the kiss they had shared was bad enough to make her change her mind about him.

Connor brought this up in a lighthearted way during the Men Tell All and even noted that he went back home and asked his exes whether he was a bad kisser.

This is when the audience plant, Tara Kelly, volunteered to kiss Connor to assess his kissing skills.

After kissing Tara on national television, he dedicated an Instagram post to her. However, it seems that prospect hasn’t worked out for him.

Connor struck out on Bachelor in Paradise

Connor returned to Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 for a second shot at love.

In the beginning, he hit it off with Maurissa Gunn. However, her head was turned when Riley Christian arrived.

She ended up giving her rose to Riley over Connor, sending him home.

After filming wrapped and his elimination episode aired, Connor decided to shoot his shot with fellow contestant Jessenia Cruz.

He expressed that he had a crush on her from the start and dedicated a song to her.

However, that didn’t seem to lead to anything further.

Even though there may be cons about dating as a reality TV star, it also opens up possibilities that aren’t available to the average person and he’ll likely find his match soon.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.