Bachelor Nation cries right along with Connor Brennan when he fails to find love on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise star Connor Brennan received plenty of support following his stint on the summer spinoff series.

Connor won fans over on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and continued to do so on Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to find love on either of his stints with the franchise.

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Connor hit it off with Maurissa Gunn from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

He gave Maurissa his rose during the first ceremony.

However, his romance with Maurissa didn’t last long. Riley Christian entered Bachelor in Paradise following the rose ceremony and asked her on a date.

Connor said that he didn’t have anything to worry about, but no one else on the island saw it that way.

Maurissa put on a show-stopping number for her date, a low-cut cheetah print maxi dress and seemed very excited.

Riley and Maurissa hit it off and even spent the night in the boom boom room.

The day after the date, Connor put on his own best outfit– a romper with orange floral print on one side and vertical stripes on the other.

However, his killer fashion couldn’t sway Maurissa. When it came time for the women to give out roses, Maurissa gave hers to Riley and there were no roses to spare for Connor so he was sent home.

Bachelor Nation sympathizes with Connor Brennan

Many viewers were devastated to see Connor go. They especially felt for him after seeing him not only getting dumped once but twice on national television.

“I just wanted Connor to find love,” one fan wrote.

“SOMEONE FIND A GIRL FOR MY BOY CONNOR I CANT KEEP SEEING HIM GET HURT,” another wrote in all caps.

While many viewers were just sad that he’d no longer be on the show, they were crushed by his words in his exit speech.

When Connor questioned his value, one fan virtually assured him, “CONNOR NO YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH.”

Many fans have come to love Connor for his vulnerability and wholesomeness.

One fan summed it up well, writing, “Connor is too pure for this world.”

Connor Brennan is questioned about his intentions on Bachelor in Paradise

Some viewers want Connor to find love. However, others think he might not be there for the right reasons.

Bachelor in Paradise guest host Lance Bass implied that Connor was on the show to launch a music career rather than to find love.

Lance shared that since filming for Bachelor in Paradise overlapped with The Bachelorette, Connor didn’t get to see it play out on TV.

According to Lance, when asking about The Bachelorette, Connor was most concerned about whether or not his songs made it on air.

Connor has since defended himself and even clapped back at Lance on Instagram.

Connor explained that he sings to spread joy rather than start a career.

Since Connor was booted from Bachelor in Paradise, he will have to stick to sharing his songs on social media.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.