BIP guest host Lance Bass thinks Connor B came to paradise with ulterior motives. Pic credit: ABC

Thomas Jacobs may not be the only one supposedly in paradise for the wrong reasons. Bachelor in Paradise guest host Lance Bass thinks The Bachelorette Season 17 veteran Connor Brennan also came on for the wrong reasons.

While last week fans watched Maurissa Gunn get swept off her feet by Riley Christian, leaving cat-loving Connor B in the dust, the former NSYNC member thinks Connor B is more concerned about something else.

Lance Bass thinks Connor B joined Bachelor in Paradise cast for the wrong reasons

Fans first met Connor B when he walked out of the limo in a memorable catsuit on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Since arriving on the beach in Mexico, he’s formed a fast connection with Maurissa, a brunette beauty from Peter Weber’s season. However, there was trouble in paradise when Riley chose Maurissa for a date, sweeping her off her feet in the process.

Despite Connor B currently losing the girl he likes to Riley, Lance explained that he didn’t feel Connor B was in paradise for the right reasons.

“You can tell he’s a very sweet guy but I’m not convinced he’s there to find love,” the NSYNC member told Nick Viall on the Bachelor in Paradise recap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The math teacher has spent a lot of time singing songs in paradise, and some feel it’s not a coincidence. On Katie’s season of the Bachelorette, Lance recalled Connor’s biggest concern being whether his song received air time.

“I had watched the Bachelorette season and they had never seen an episode yet because they were filming when they started it. So I had seen the first few episodes so I knew exactly what went down,” he explained.

“And [Connor] was like, ‘Wait did my song make it? Did my song make it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think your song made it.’ But that was like the only thing he was concerned about, was if his song made the cut.”

Connor B responded on Twitter to the haters

Connor B took to Twitter to respond to the critics that claimed he went to Paradise to promote his music career.

“‘He’s there for his music’ ‘enough with the uke’ ‘ugh he’s cringey and annoying’,” the tweet started.

“F*** OFF and let me play my dumb little songs for people; it’s my way to try and bring a little joy. Kindness is free,” he concluded.

Connor B’s response to being accused of being on BIP for the wrong reasons. Pic credit: @sad_oat/Twitter

The girls have the power in the next rose ceremony. While Connor gave his rose to save Maurissa for another week, after their romantic date, Riley is looking like a major contender for her heart.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.