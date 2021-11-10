The Bachelorette viewers still aren’t impressed with upcoming Bachelor Clayton Echard

The Bachelor producers hoped Bachelor Nation would “fall in love” with Clayton Echard on The Bachelorette but viewers aren’t feeling it. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette viewers are left scratching their heads, still wondering why medical sales rep Clayton Echard was chosen as the next Bachelor lead after last night’s episode.

Before Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette even aired, rumors surfaced that the Bachelor lead would be a contestant from her season.

Clayton was rumored to already have been chosen as the next Bachelor lead and he has since been spotted filming for the OG series.

Because of this, viewers have been carefully watching Clayton each week.

Clayton hasn’t emerged as a villain like Ryan Fox, Peter Izzo, Jamie Skaar and now Chris Sutton, but he hasn’t had any standout moments yet either.

This has left viewers feeling underwhelmed and confused as the why he was picked for the role.

One user tweeted, “After this episode I still don’t understand why Clayton is our next Bachelor.”

After this episode I still don’t understand why Clayton is our next Bachelor. #TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/qjgwYAxD9l — Imran Ansari (@imranansari410) November 10, 2021

“Another week, another episode that leaves us all wondering why Clayton was chosen to be the next Bachelor,” another wrote.

Another week, another episode that leaves us all wondering why Clayton was chosen to be the next Bachelor#Bacheloretteabc#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/BFucGOXCe6 — We Were Rooting For You (@wwrfypodcast) November 10, 2021

One viewer suggested that editing might be the blame for fans not knowing Clayton better.

“Every week Clayton gets a rose and every week we continue to learn nothing about him,” they wrote.

Every week Clayton gets a rose and every week we continue to learn nothing about him #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteABC #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/XT6iKwAGgV — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) November 10, 2021

However, others feel like Clayton himself is the one who isn’t standing out enough.

Viewers call ‘nice guy’ Clayton ‘boring’ and ‘mediocre’

Bachelorette viewers aren’t impressed with Clayton’s personality, even as production tries to draw attention to him.

“Me still tryna figure out what we’re supposed to see in Clayton,” one viewer tweeted. “Seems like a nice guy, but what we supposed to be seein??”

Me still tryna figure out what we’re supposed to see in Clayton. Seems like a nice guy, but what we supposed to be seein?? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mXPo2vbJJN — Rice (@Rice_Uhh) November 10, 2021

Another user described Clayton as “vanilla,” “mediocre” and “boring.”

With every passing week of #TheBachelorette, I wonder more and more – why the hell is vanilla, mediocre, boring Clayton the next @BachelorABC…??? Literally nooo one asked for this. pic.twitter.com/YBzxrpXCWQ — Annie LeRoux (@AnnieTerracina) November 10, 2021

A third user referenced how producers said viewers would “fall in love” with Clayton while watching him on The Bachelorette.

However, the show is already five episodes in and they felt production hasn’t delivered with that promise.

“Ok no but seriously when are we going to ‘fall in love’ with Clayton like the producers did because all I know about him at this point is that he is a beast with a Teddy bear,” they wrote, referencing the sleepover group date wrestling match from last night’s episode.

Ok no but seriously when are we going to "fall in love" with Clayton like the producers did because all I know about him at this point is that he is a beast with a Teddy bear. #thebachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/AbLV18oxFG — Meg 💛💛 (Life's A Show) (@Lifesashow1313) November 10, 2021

Which Bachelorette contestants fans want to be The Bachelor over Clayton

The Bachelorette contestants named several other contestants that they would’ve preferred to see chosen as The Bachelor over Clayton.

One viewer championed Olu after his vulnerable moment with Michelle during last night’s episode.

When Michelle vented about not “being seen,” he expressed that his sisters often felt the same way and he tearfully told her he understood her pain.

Producers choosing Clayton over Olu as the next Bachelor#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oCkIC4PXho — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) November 10, 2021

In addition to Olu, another user recommended Leroy, Rodney and Romeo.

We’re about 3,328 episodes in and Clayton has said 3 words. How is he the next Bachelor and not any of the beautiful humans? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EljcIZusaZ — BRAVO BACH BOOZE (@BravoBachBooze) November 10, 2021

It’s safe to say Bachelor Nation is confused as to why Clayton was chosen as the next Bachelor lead. Viewers are waiting on the edge of their seats to see if next week’s episode of The Bachelorette clears up any confusion.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.