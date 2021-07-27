The Bachelorette viewers call Men Tell All special a ‘mess’ call for Chris Harrison’s return

The male cast of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special. Pic credit: ABC

Viewers of The Bachelorette were quite vocal in their disapproval of the Men Tell All special. The eliminated contestants of this season of competition faced one another and Katie Thurston for the first time since leaving the show’s New Mexico venue.

The episode began with a shocking elimination. The hits just kept coming as the men spoke out against one another, and the behaviors they felt were unsatisfactory toward one another and Katie as the season progressed.

For Bachelor Nation, the episode was shocking as the men were quite vocal about their distrust of one another and the intentions of certain contestants that appeared on the series.

The episode began with a look at how Katie had not yet told any of her final four contestants, Michael Allio, Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, that she loved them and claimed she would save that for the last man standing.

Katie’s plan was derailed when Michael came to her room and told her he would have to bow out of the competition after speaking to his son James via a FaceTime call.

Their conversation was heartbreaking. “Oh, I’m just doing some work,” Michael said when James asked him where he was. “I’m going to see you soon.” James told his dad, “I know what the problem is. Maybe daddy left because he don’t want to see me.”

This left three men to head to hometowns next week. But first, we got to see what the already-eliminated men had to say about their time on The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston.

The Men told ALL!

Not all of the men who appeared on the season were seated in the studio.

Quartney, Cody, Karl, Tre, Brendan, James, Kyle, Aaron, Connor B., Hunter, Andrew S., and Michael were present and ready to take on one another with explosive accusations.

Not there for filming were Andrew M., Austin, Brandon, Christian, Connor C., David, Gabriel, Garrett, Jeff, John, Josh, Landon, Marcus, Marty, Mike P., and the three remaining finalists: Greg, Blake, and Justin. Thomas appeared later via video chat.

Andrew and Brendan spoke about their feelings about Cody’s social media posts where he wrote he would be famous in six months and accused him of using the show for fame.

He said his remarks were taken out of context, and he was supported by Karl, who was exiled from the series after accusing “multiple men” of having ulterior motives for being on the show. He later admitted he was talking about Thomas, admitted he made a mistake, and asked the studio audience for forgiveness. Karl also accused Brendan of doing the show for a complimentary flight to America and free beer.

The conversation turned to Hunter, whom the men also expressed their distrust during this season. James called him “Thomas 1.5.” Hunter admitted to some dishonesty during his time on the show, but not in his feelings for Katie, which he said were very real.

Throughout these interactions, show hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe had little success in their attempt to corral the overwhelming testosterone in the room.

The Bachelorette fans reacted to the episode

Loyal Bachelor Nation viewers had plenty to say about the episode.

Many, as expected, pined for Chris Harrison, who knew how to steer the conversations between former contestants toward a less-heated series of discussions.

“Chris Harrison would have stopped this train wreck. Stop fighting,” wrote one fan in a post seen below.

“I really miss Chris Harrison,” remarked a second follower.

“This show is a mess. Where’s Chris!?!?”

“I really hate that two women are the host. Makes me feel like one wasn’t good enough. I don’t know sry it bothered all season. Each time they appeared on the screen, it was awkward.” claimed the fourth Men Tell All viewer.

The Bachelorette heads into hometowns beginning Monday at 8/7c on ABC.