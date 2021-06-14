The Bachelorette: Here’s who Jimmy Kimmel’s wife thinks will win Katie Thurston’s season

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearey predicted who will be in Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s top four. Pic credit: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel has become renowned for picking the winners of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, all thanks to his wife Molly McNearney.

Jimmy and Molly submitted their picks for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and they seem like another batch of strong contenders.

Jimmy had Katie on Jimmy Kimmel Live to reveal his wife’s Bachelorette top four picks.

He revealed that his wife thought that the top four would include Greg Grippo, Connor Brennan, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

She predicted that Greg would ultimately get her final rose.

Katie, who was present as the predictions were announced, didn’t let on much but agreed that those were “good picks.”

Meet Greg, Conor, Andrew and Justin from The Bachelorette

Molly’s top four picks played prominent roles during the Bachelorette premiere.

Greg Grippo won Katie over with his niece’s macaroni necklace and his endearingly nervous energy and even won the first impression rose.

Connor B. floored fans when he entered wearing a full-on cat costume. He also tapped into Katie’s playful energy using cat puns and playing a song with her on a body-operated piano. Even though he may have smudged cat makeup all over Katie’s face, he did get a first-night kiss.

Justin Glaze floored viewers with his artistic abilities. He revealed that he had been painting a heart made out of roses while quarantining ahead of filming. Katie was wowed by his artwork and paintbrush jokes which won him the first kiss of the night.

Andrew Spencer is a professional football player who sacrificed time off for his season to meet Katie. The two hit it off, joking around and talking in fake British accents. The chemistry between the two was apparent.

Fans are wondering how Molly’s predictions line up with the current Bachelorette spoilers, and we have the answers. Those who want to avoid spoilers should skip over the following section.

Who are allegedly in Katie’s top four?

Reality Steve has already announced who is in Katie’s top four based on his inside intel.

Compared to Reality Steve’s inside scoop, Molly’s predictions are pretty spot on.

Molly and Reality Steve both projected that Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo would make it to hometown dates.

However, Reality Steve’s prediction includes a twist that Molly and those who have avoided spoilers haven’t been privy to.

Reality Steve’s fourth pick is Blake Moynes. As teased in the preview that aired after the Bachelorette premiere, Blake from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s hybrid season of The Bachelorette crashed Katie’s season of The Bachelorette to shoot his shot.

However, it’s important to note that while he clearly has insider access, he has been wrong before and already changed his mind once about who’s in Katie’s top four.

His first batch of predictions included Greg and Blake but also John Heresy while leaving the fourth slot blank.

Reality Steve later revealed that John wasn’t in the top four and not even in the top eight.

Fans will just have to watch out for the show to find out who ends up in Katie’s top four for sure.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.