The Bachelorette: Did Katie Thurston accidentally show us how she really feels about Greg Grippo?

Katie Thurston goes on her first date with Greg Grippo. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has been deemed the most social media savvy Bachelorette the series has ever had. So, naturally, Bachelor Nation pays close attention to any underlying messages and clues Katie may be sending via social media, and Katie liking a telling meme, has got people talking.

After Thomas Jacobs was exposed for having ulterior motives for joining The Bachelorette, viewers appear to be speculating what other men in the house are also there for the wrong reasons.

Fans question if Greg wants to be an actor more than a husband

Considering Greg had auditioned for Clare Crawley’s season and also allegedly pursues acting, his name surfaced as one of the men who could potentially be seeking clout and a platform rather than seeking love with Katie.

Recently, Bekah Martinez, from The Bachelor Season 22, shared a meme featuring a photo of Greg during the men’s interrogation of Thomas in which Greg looks visibly irritated.

The meme stated, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your career aspirations.”

Does Katie agree that Greg is a ‘traitor?’

Katie liked the meme and later unliked it, which has fans speculating if Katie agrees that Greg was not on the show with the sincere motive of finding love.

Another potential social media clue as to how Katie feels about Greg is Katie sharing a video of her listening to “Traitor,” a song about break-up and betrayal by Olivia Rodrigo. Fans believe this could be a subtle hint that Katie is betrayed by one of the men she falls for this season, along with Katie captioning her photos with comments like “stay vigilant” and the “suspicious eyes” emoji.

If Greg is revealed to have come onto The Bachelorette with selfish intent, that would certainly be devastating for Katie, who fell fast for Greg and gave him the first impression rose.

Greg being insincere would go against everything Katie loved about him. Katie shared with Us Weekly that she appreciated that Greg was true to himself, “which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy. He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me, and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know?”

While Katie’s exact reasoning for liking and unliking the meme has yet to be confirmed, Bekah clarified that her personal intentions with sharing the meme were not to accuse Greg but rather to make a joke, and The Bachelor alumna humorously admitted that she too went on the show for clout.

Greg started as a fan favorite, and we’ll see if Katie drops any more subtle clues as to whether he’ll remain a sweetheart or a snake this season.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.