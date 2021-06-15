The Bachelorette: Here’s another clue that Katie Thurston is falling hard for Greg Grippo

Katie Thurston seems to be falling hard an fast for Greg Grippo. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette can sometimes make it hard to make predictions, but Katie Thurston just gave a major clue that Greg Grippo is the clear frontrunner.

Even if you didn’t notice this particular sign that Katie Thurston was into Gregg, you most likely noticed the intense chemistry between them this week on The Bachelorette. After a very successful first date, it was abundantly clear that Katie has heart-eyes for Gregg, but further proof came later when keen-eyed viewers clocked his bracelet on her wrist during her date with John.

Katie proved she wasn’t there to play games when she sent Cody home in the middle of the after-party, following the drama between him and Aaron during the wrestling date. She seems like a woman who is confident in her choices, so wearing Gregg’s bracelet sends a clear message that she is really, really into him.

John may not have noticed, but the folks at home sure did, and the internet went wild as everyone started amending their fantasy-Bachelorette rosters to move Gregg to the top bracket.

Katie bonded with Greg Grippo on their one-on-one date

Katie has been smitten with Gregg since night one when she gave him the first impression rose and their connection continued to be undeniable on their first date.

This date was a perfect choice for the pair since both of them love the outdoors and are experienced fishermen. Before things could even go very far, Katie confessed that fishing was something she and her dad did before he passed away, and she got emotional trying to explain to Gregg why it meant so much to her now.

Although she recovered pretty quickly from that conversation and they went on to have a very sweet date including a kiss on a “toilet,” the subject of dads came up again later.

As if it wasn’t already clear these two were meant for each other, Gregg told Katie that he also had lost his father, and fishing was something they used to do together. The two sat together and cried about the shared memory, and Katie mentioned how special this date was because they both got to remember and honor their respective fathers’ memories.

The date ended with fireworks as Gregg and Katie kissed on the tailgate of a truck, making hearts swoon across the nation. But it was these same fireworks that served as a warning to the men back at the house that something special was happening in the back of that truck.

Watching the fireworks and knowing Katie and Gregg were together most likely made them feel a little wobbly about their own connections compared to Katie and Greggs. And rightfully so because if they had seen what viewers had seen, they would know that they have big shoes to fill when it comes to winning Katie’s heart.

Katie Thurston wears a piece of Greg’s jewelry while bonding with other men

Twitter user, @peter’s golf cart posted this side by side of Katie on both dates.

It seems like Katie has an obvious favorite and isn’t afraid who knows it. A lot can happen over the next few weeks but we will surely keep an eye on these two.

