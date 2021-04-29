The Bachelor update: Matt James is ‘pursuing’ relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are trying to rekindle their romance. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Matt James has confirmed that he and his ex-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are giving their relationship another shot.

After Matt chose Rachael to be the winner of his season, they had a very public breakup when her controversial past caused him to question his feelings.

Ever since, fans have been wondering if the couple would ever be able to look past their issues.

After being spotted out together many times in the past few weeks, the former Bachelor is opening up about what has been going down between them.

Matt James committed to working on relationship with Rachael

James finally explained the current status of their relationship to People Magazine.

“I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times,” Matt admitted. The couple had a secret rendezvous in New York City earlier this month and were most recently seen sneaking around Los Angeles.

“I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it,” he continued.

In the past, Matt has been criticized for stringing Rachael along; he was called out for hooking up with other women when he invited her to New York. Reportedly, Kirkconnell was extremely upset by this.

But now Matt says he is putting his full attention and effort towards her.

Has Matt forgiven Rachael?

Fans remember when photos resurfaced of Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed party, and Bachelor Nation was flipped upside down. Matt broke things off with the 24-year-old because he felt that she needed to work on having a better understanding of what exactly she did wrong.

Rachael has continually defended James amongst the backlash he got from social media, and she has promised to educate herself on racial sensitivity.

Matt also expressed to People that he was trying to move on and find the positive out of what was a dark situation.

“Just being at the center of meaningful conversations, that’s what I’m looking to do,” he shared. “I really enjoyed the conversations I had over the past few months and I think it’d be a lot of fun to be a voice on important issues. That’s where I see my future and where I’m pursuing opportunities.”

So maybe these important conversations can continue to help rebuild their relationship.

Supporters of the couple ask, Will Matt and Rachael ever find their happily ever after?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.