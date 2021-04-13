Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell ‘no longer speaking,’ she is ‘devastated’ he doesn’t want a future


Matt James Rachael Kirkconnell
The Bachelor stars Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are reportedly finished and “no longer speaking” said a new report. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor stars Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are “no longer speaking.” A new report claims she is “devastated” he doesn’t want a future with her moving forward.

The couple recently met in New York City where sources claim that they have officially put an end to further exploring their feelings for one another.

It has been reported the couple is officially closing that chapter in their lives.

Rachael and Matt have been in the spotlight since the shocking season-ender of The Bachelor, where Matt faced his former love and shared their relationship was in essence over after learning of some racially insensitive photographs of Rachael that surfaced from a “Southern Antebellum-styled party” she attended while in college.

Fans could see the heartbreak on Rachael’s face during the show’s After the Final Rose episode, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, where the couple saw one another for the first time since their breakup months earlier.

“You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. After her public apology, he felt that he was not able to continue in the relationship. 

Where do Matt and Rachael stand?

Matt James, Bri, Rachael and Michelle of The Bachelor.
Rachael beat out Michelle and Bri for Matt’s love but their relationship is apparently over. Pic credit: ABC

A source told E! News that the former couple is no longer speaking.

“Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking and Rachael is really upset about the situation that happened,” the insider said.

“She is devastated and feels totally played by Matt. Rachael really trusted that they could have a future together and is heartbroken,” the source continued.

“She has expressed how upset she is,” they added, “and thinks it’s best they no longer speak.”

E! News reported that the businessman, who made franchise history as the first black Bachelor, agreed to see Rachael after she got in touch with him.

Is Matt James single?

matt james logan paul
Matt James posted a photo to his Instagram story where he posed with Logan Paul. Pic credit: Instagram

Matt is reportedly enjoying his single status.

The reality television star was recently seen at a WrestleMania event, where he hung out with Logan Paul, a YouTuber, internet personality, actor, podcaster and boxer in the photo seen above.

Matt was also seen posing for photographs alongside Total Bellas star Brie Bella, her husband Bryan Danielson, her sister Nikki Bella and former Bachelor star Jason Tartick. Jason’s girlfriend is Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars alongside Nikki’s fiancé Artem Chigvinstev.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

