Matt James spotted at WrestleMania as he ignores latest Rachael Kirkconnell drama

Former Bachelor star Matt James was seen at WrestleMania as rumors swirl regarding a reconciliation with Rachael Kirkconnell. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Matt James was spotted at WrestleMania as he ignored the latest drama surrounding his recent visit with Rachael Kirkconnell.

The former Bachelor lead appeared to enjoy himself at the event where he was seen with Logan Paul, a YouTuber, internet personality, actor, podcaster and boxer. He posted a photograph of himself with Logan on his Instagram story.

Matt was also seen posing for photographs alongside Total Bellas star Brie Bella, her husband Bryan Danielson, her sister Nikki Bella and former Bachelor star Jason Tartick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jason’s girlfriend is Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars alongside Nikki’s fiancé Artem Chigvinstev.

The former Bachelor lead also was visible in several images to the Instagram story of Nikki Bella.

He enjoyed his time spent in the locker room, where many of the wrestlers that were seen that evening spent time before and after their matches.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Matt James posted a photo to his Instagram story where he posed with Logan Paul. Pic credit: Instagram

Why did Matt and Rachael break up?

Matt chose Rachael Kirkconnell as the winner of his season of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Although they did not seal the deal with an engagement, the couple decided to explore their feelings for one another after filming ended at the end of 2020.

The couple was reportedly still in a relationship until racially insensitive photographs where Rachael was dressed in old south antebellum clothing surfaced online. She attended a party while at college, described as an “Antebellum plantation-themed ball” by fraternity Kappa Alpha.

During The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Rachael owned up to her past mistakes and intended to move forward with a new sense of understanding about why Matt and many Bachelor fans condemned her actions.

Did they rekindle their relationship?

Rumors have run rampant that Matt and Rachael have rekindled their relationship. Spoiler king Reality Steve posted on Twitter that he heard the couple were back together in New York City.

Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s relationship was not over as fans believed. Pic credit: Twitter

It would later be revealed that Matt and Rachael were in New York City at the same time. However, she was there to visit with several of her fellow contestants from Season 25. She did not specifically visit the area to meet Matt. They are reportedly working on building their friendship prior to any sort of romantic reunion.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.