Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Rachael Kirkconnell met up with The Bachelor Season 25 women during same NYC trip where she saw Matt James


Rachael Kirkconnell spotted with some of the women from the season she won.
Rachael Kirkconnell spotted with some of the women from the season she won. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell was seen hanging out with fellow Season 25 alumni in New York City earlier this week.

While some fans are happy that the ladies are continuing to support each other, some are confused about why they are associating with Rachael after her huge controversy flipped the franchise upside down.

As fans know, Kirkconnell and her ex-boyfriend, Matt James, also had a secret rendezvous while visiting the city. So, is the cast starting to make amends with her?

The Bachelor season 25’s ladies post with Rachael Kirkconnell on social media

Week seven boot, Abigail Heringer, shared a photo on her Instagram in order to commemorate the mini-reunion.

monsterscriticsreality

554 811

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant ...

View

Mar 31

4 4
Open
“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan recently said in an interview with the People Every Day podcast. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed Nolan is speaking out (again) about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH officially launched an investigation that could cause her to lose her therapy license. The dark place she describes she was in at the #linkinbio. (📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) ———- #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #taylornolan #tweets #controversy #explorepage #BIP #bachelorinparadise #bachelor #bachelornews #bachelornewsdaily #thebachelornews #bekahmartinez #rachellindsay

“It is so valid for people to feel like they can’t trust me,” former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan recently said in an interview with the People Every Day podcast. “It’s so valid for people to feel shocked and betrayed

Nolan is speaking out (again) about her discriminatory tweets after the DOH officially launched an investigation that could cause her to lose her therapy license.

The dark place she describes she was in at the #linkinbio.

(📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)
———-
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #taylornolan #tweets #controversy #explorepage #BIP #bachelorinparadise #bachelor #bachelornews #bachelornewsdaily #thebachelornews #bekahmartinez #rachellindsay ...

4 4

On a rooftop with a gorgeous view of the city, former contestants Kit Keenan, Pieper James, Khaylah Epps, and Chelsea Vaughn pose with Rachael as they clink wine glasses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abigail Heringer (@abigail_heringer)

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

In an Instagram reel on Chelsea’s account, the girls did the “Pass the Phone to…” challenge, where each person is prompted to say a fact about the person they are going to pass the phone to.

While this trend is usually used for friends to rip into each other, the Bachelor Nation ladies took another route; being nice! Pieper James prompted her pass to Kirkconnell by saying that Rachael did every girls’ eyeliner while they were filming.

Bachelor Nation’s reaction to Rachael is split

Of course, any situation having to do with Rachael’s attendance at a 2018 plantation party causes a major split in the franchise’s fandom. Although the finale season 25 showed leading man Matt James professing his love to Rachael, he broke up with her in the midst of the controversy.

When Chris Harrison defended Rachael’s actions in an interview, he was removed from his post as the show’s long-time host. So, many of the franchise’s stars have been hesitant to defend her.

On Abigail’s post, one user pointed out how many of the women were against Kirkconnell and her actions.

Pic credit: @blackdaisy007/Instagram

But other fans think that Rachael has truly been working on herself and understanding why what she did is wrong.

Some were extremely glad to see Kirkconnell on their screen again, even if it’s not the television screen.

Pic credit: @lorenasofiarg/Instagram

Most were just happy to see the ladies getting along after all the “mean girl” energy surrounding their season’s contestants.

Pic credit: @itsme_nichole_campbell/Instagram

What’s happening with Rachael and Matt James?

Yes, it is confirmed that the exes have seen each other, but not romantically. But it is also confirmed that Rachael continues to hold out hope that the two can get back together.

Most recently, Matt was accused of stringing Rachael along as he hooks up with other women in New York City when he asked

So while it seems that Rachael is returning into the good graces of her castmates, things between her and Matt may be more complicated.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

Latest posts by Stephanie Sala (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x