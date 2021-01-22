Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder both issue apologies over Bachelor behavior: Fans pick out odd similarities


Kit and MJ
Kit and MJ both issued apologies after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor stars Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder are speaking out after Monday’s episode of the show.

Throughout the episode, Sarah Trott became emotional.

While viewers knew that Sarah struggled with being in Pennsylvania for the show because of her father’s ALS diagnosis and her being away from him, the women didn’t know what was going on.

So, when Sarah told the cameras that she was struggling to see Matt get close to the other women, she decided to confront him.

She crashed a group date, and the women were less than pleased.

Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder issue apologies

During the episode, Kit revealed that she would prefer not to see Sarah’s face again. MJ walked away from Sarah as she tried to explain herself.

Now that they know what she was dealing with at the time, they both felt they needed to address the issue and share an apology to Sarah and to viewers.

In her statement, Kit revealed that the issue on The Bachelor came down to a lack of communication. She defends herself, saying she had no idea what Sarah was dealing with at home.

Kit Keenan
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

A few hours later, MJ released her statement, sharing almost the exact same sentiments. She blamed a lack of communication and stated she was completely unaware of Sarah’s issues.

MJ
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It didn’t take Bachelor fans long to realize that the statements were nearly identical and both women were saying that a lack of communication was to blame for how they acted on The Bachelor.

bachelor apologies
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder were not fond of Sarah Trott’s handling of her situation on The Bachelor

It’s no secret that Kit and MJ were not happy with the way things unfolded on the show.

Sarah was mocked online after The Bachelor aired because of her changing story. One minute, she wasn’t sure if she could stay because of her father. The next minute, she was frustrated that Matt was developing feelings and connections to the other women.

While Kit and MJ lashed out in frustration, one person rose to the occasion.

Katie Thurston won over The Bachelor viewers because she took the time to understand what Sarah was going through. Through her tears, Katie told Sarah to go home and be with her father, as she would have done the same thing.

Katie shared that her father passed away in 2012.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

