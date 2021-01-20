Sarah Trott is mocked online after her decision to stay in her room during The Bachelor

The Bachelor star Sarah Trott was the focus of Monday’s episode of the show.

Sarah clearly struggled on The Bachelor. While she told the cameras that it was hard for her to have a one-on-one date with Matt and then see him with the other women, she told Matt that it was hard because of her father.

During their date, she had told Matt that her father had been diagnosed with ALS and he wasn’t doing well.

She was taking a chance at being on The Bachelor, and spending time away from him, since he could just have weeks left to live.

Sarah Trott is mocked for her behavior on the show

While Sarah was clearly dealing with her emotions on the show, The Bachelor viewers and the women on the show struggled to connect the dots.

Was she sad because of her father or was she insecure because she couldn’t share Matt with the other women?

On social media, fans immediately started mocking her, saying that Sarah was mad at Matt because he wasn’t giving her his attention and not wanting to “marry her after 3 episodes.”

But Demi Burnett came to Sarah’s defense, sharing that she felt that the girls were very mean. In a poll, a Bachelor fan account shared on Instagram that 85 percent of viewers agreed that the women were being too harsh on Sarah.

Sarah Trott broke her silence and seemingly targeted Victoria Larson

After the episode, Sarah wanted to speak out. Sarah decided to eliminate herself during Episode 3 of The Bachelor, telling Matt that she needed to go home and that she couldn’t continue to be there.

Sarah decided to share a statement about women supporting women – and how she didn’t feel that on The Bachelor.

“We see the quote “women supporting women” all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice,” Sarah wrote on Instagram after the episode aired on the West Coast.

“It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

You can see the post below.

It doesn’t help that Sarah is already making headlines because of her past relationships.

Fans have been spreading a rumor that Sarah may have had a boyfriend at home while filming The Bachelor. She was spotted with rapper G-Eazy in early 2020.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.