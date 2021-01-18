Did Sarah Trott have a boyfriend while filming The Bachelor? She was linked to rapper G-Eazy in 2020

The Bachelor star Sarah Trott made quite the impression on viewers during her one-on-one date with Matt James.

Sarah opened up to Matt about her family issues, where she revealed that her father had been diagnosed with ALS.

Sarah told Matt that she had quit her job as an anchor to take care of him, becoming his primary caretaker.

Doctors had given her father two to five years to live and she revealed that he had surpassed the doctor’s expectations.

She was clearly taking a chance by coming to see Matt and competing on The Bachelor.

Did Sarah have a boyfriend while on The Bachelor?

Even though this was the first time that the world was introduced to Sarah, there are some rumors that are surfacing about her.

A Bachelor fan account shared a rumor about Sarah, something that doesn’t really match what fans have seen on the show.

“Don’t take my word for this but I’ve been getting a lot of DMS about this possibility,” the account wrote, sharing the rumor that Sarah had been dating during the show.

The account shared a comment that appeared to have been shared on Instagram.

“Also for those that don’t know the [tea]. Sarah had a whole ass boyfriend while on the show. She’s back with him now. She only went on for clout. She’s the female Jed,” the accusation read.

Fans fell in love with Sarah because she opened up about her family struggles. Based on the previews, it appears that Matt’s nightmare will come true, making some people believe that Sarah will self-eliminate during Episode 3.

Sarah Trott was linked to rapper G-Eazy

But is this rumor true?

We know that there was a story circulating online this weekend, connecting Sarah with rapper G-Eazy. The two were spotted leaving the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood in early 2020.

While fans initially thought that Sarah could have been Ashley Benson, her identity was confirmed in an Instagram video from that night – a video in which she was tagged. US Weekly also confirmed that G-Eazy has been linked to Ashley Benson since May 2020.

“G-Eazy and Ashley are in a great place,” an insider has revealed of his relationship. “Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul.”

However, it is possible that G-Eazy was the “boyfriend” that Sarah was linked to prior to filming the show. It is also possible that she had seen someone else prior to filming in October 2020.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.