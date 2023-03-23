The Bachelor finale: Does Zach regret his decisions with Gabi in the Fantasy Suite?

Zach Shallcross has some questions to answer now that what happened in the Fantasy Suite didn’t quite stay in the Fantasy Suite.

This week, viewers saw Zach and his top three ladies head to Thailand for the show’s highly-anticipated overnight dates.

While Zach made his own “no sex” vow, things took a turn as he headed into the Fantasy Suite with contestant Gabi Elnicki, where he admitted to being intimate with her.

Zach then chose to be honest and tell his other leading lady, Kaity Biggar, that he had gone against his word, ultimately making Gabi feel like she had a scarlet “A” on her chest.

Gabi was visibly uncomfortable at the end of the Fantasy Suite episode, and as she and Kaity prepare themselves to meet Zach’s family next week, she has a few questions to ask the leading man before potentially accepting a proposal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the newest teaser for the finale episode, Gabi asks Zach if he regrets what happened during their overnight date.

Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki talk about their time in the Fantasy Suite

Zach responds with a resounding “No” after Gabi asks if he has any regrets about their time together. However, he may regret his decision to tell everyone about it afterward.

Zach clearly isn’t able to keep any secrets, as in the newest sneak peek for the finale, he tells his family that his decision to be honest about what happened in the Fantasy Suite “bit him in the a**.”

He admits that both Kaity and Gabi are still upset with him and that he will attempt to “alleviate [the] loss of trust” as he heads into the final week with them.

Another part of the trailer shows Gabi visibly upset after Zach is seen telling her that he is “torn” about the “biggest decision of his life.”

“Well, make the f**king decision,” she says through tears. “I’m sick of self-doubt, I’m sick of feeling like I don’t know if I’m enough.”

The end of the teaser shows Zach standing in his potential proposal spot with a ring in his hand, so despite all the drama leading up to it, it seems as if Zach may leave the experience with a fiancee after all.

Kaity Biggar shows support for Gabi before The Bachelor finale

While Gabi has been dealing with some online hate since the Fantasy Suite episode aired on Monday, Kaity took to social media to support her fellow frontrunner and let her followers know the importance of their friendship.

The two have clearly grown a strong bond throughout the season, with Kaity saying that she is “beyond grateful” for everything they’ve been through together.

Sharing a compilation clip of funny behind-the-scenes moments of the pair during filming, Kaity wrote to Gabi, “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around!”

She continued, “Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine ;).”

No matter who Zach chooses next week, it seems as if these two will be continuing a friendship that goes far beyond the realms of reality TV.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.