The Bachelor: Does Zach break his ‘no sex’ rule during Fantasy Suites?

While there are no official rules in the Fantasy Suites, Zach Shallcross may have broken his own.

As Zach’s season is coming to the end, the March 20 episode will show him potentially taking his top three women into the Fantasy Suites as he makes his decision on who will make it to the finale.

While the overnight dates are typically met with certain expectations, especially since there are no cameras around for the first time, Zach has vowed that he will not be intimate with any of his ladies.

It’s unusual for a lead to make such a strong vow, and in a new preview for the episode, it seems like Zach may not stick to his promise after all.

“This week in particular, sex is off the table,” Zach says early in the episode. “What feels right to me is not to explore sexual connections with three different women.”

However, things seem to change when Zach enters the Fantasy Suite with contestant Ariel.

Zach Shallcross may break his ‘no sex’ rule on The Bachelor

Gabi and Kaity, Zach’s other top ladies, are visibly upset after potentially finding out that Zach had been intimate with Ariel during their date — despite saying he would not be.

“Oh god, I said one thing, and I did another,” Zach is heard confessing. “This is the biggest mistake I could have done.”

Kaity and Gabi are clearly hurt by the situation, claiming to want to go home after learning that Zach had not stuck to his word.

Last week, The Bachelor fans saw Zach take on hometowns, where he traveled throughout the states to meet the families of his four remaining women.

Zach chose to send Charity home, but less than 24 hours later, she was declared the next Bachelorette during Tuesday night’s Women Tell All.

Charity Lawson is announced as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 20

While some fans may have been upset to see Chairty’s time on The Bachelor end, she will now get the opportunity to embark on her own journey for love later this year.

ABC announced her as the next Bachelorette in a playful way, with host Jesse Palmer tricking her backstage into thinking they were playing a game of “This or That” for social media.

After Jesse nonchalantly asked her if she’d pick The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, Charity chose The Bachelorette — which prompted Jesse to then ask if she would officially accept the role.

“I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me… being in a position like this is possible,” Charity said on being the next Bachelorette. “I know that I’ll be making a lot of people proud.”

Charity also admitted that everything seemed to “fall into place” when she was asked to go on The Bachelor, making her second go-around in the franchise even more special.

With the end of Zach’s season and the start of Charity’s on the horizon, there are a lot of exciting things to look forward to in Bachelor Nation over the next few months.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.