The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross shares first thoughts on his ‘roller coaster’ journey after filming

Zach Shallcross has finished filming his season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation — it seems like Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor is going to be yet another wild ride.

Now that Zach has finished filming his episodes, fans will have to wait until the premiere on Monday, January 23 to see whether or not he had success with finding his forever love.

Viewers first saw Zach as one of Rachel Recchia’s top contenders on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, where the two decided to end things after an awkward night together in the Fantasy Suites.

He was officially announced as the next Bachelor during After The Final Rose in September, where he also got the opportunity to meet a few of his women and hand out his first rose.

Zach took to Instagram on Tuesday, with his first post since filming for his season, to check in with his followers and give an update on what they can expect to see in January.

And by the looks of it, there will be no shortage of drama for the California native.

Zach Shallcross calls his upcoming season a ‘roller coaster’

Zach shared a photo of himself at the Bachelor Mansion while holding onto the franchise’s most recognized item — a long-stemmed red rose.

“This has been an unreal 2022. A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said about his love journies on both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

He continued, “Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds 🌹 1/23/23.”

Does this mean Zach did, in fact, find his “true forever love?” Fans will have to wait just a few more months to find out.

Zach’s ex Rachel Recchia gives her thoughts on him as The Bachelor

Although there is sometimes a bit of animosity toward fellow Bachelor leads and their contestants, Rachel Recchia has shown that she has nothing but support for Zach as he takes the reins.

“We’re very excited for him,” she said on a recent red carpet appearance. “Zach is absolutely incredible. He’s gonna do amazing, his heart really is in the right place.”

She continued to give her ex-boyfriend a bit of advice when it comes to finding love in such a unique and unconventional way.

“I think going through as the lead it’s always difficult, but when you follow your heart and really just trust your gut I think it could definitely work,” she said.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.