The Bachelor fans blast Arie Luyendyk for insensitive Matt James meme after rough finale

Fans slam Arie Luyendyk after his insensitive meme about Matt James. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Infamous Bachelor lead Arie Luyendyk rubbed Bachelor Nation the wrong way after he posted an insensitive meme about Matt James’ journey on The Bachelor.

Arie has been on the outs with Bachelor Nation ever since he dumped his fianceé Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

It looks like he’s in hot water again after posting a meme that users deemed to be in bad taste on his Instagram story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What Arie’s Matt James meme looks like

The meme shows side-by-side pictures of Matt. On the left is a picture of Matt that was used as a promo for The Bachelor earlier on in the season when he was cleanshaven. On the right is a picture of Matt during filming for After The Final Rose with a full beard.

Alongside the before picture of Matt, he wrote, “Realtor when they first get a buyer lead.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Then, alongside the after pic, he wrote, “Realtor after that buyer puts them through hell for 7 months thenbuys a house from their cousin.”

Pic credit: Instagram/@ariejr

Fans weren’t happy with Arie’s post

One user shared the post on Reddit, adding, “Maybe I’m being too sensitive, but I feel like this post from Arie is in bad taste and inspired me to finally unfollow him. Comparing what Matt went through to losing a home sale?”

Other fans chimed in and agreed that the social media post was insensitive. One user cited Arie’s behavior in the past on The Bachelor.

“No, you’re not too sensitive. This is peak Arie. He’s heartless. He complains about the producers making him look bad during his breakup with Becca. In fact, it was his true colors showing,” the user wrote.

Pic credit: Reddit/@FakePlantParent

Another user expressed that he should’ve been trying to lift Matt up as a member of Bachelor Nation rather than tear him down.

“This man is an idiot,” another user wrote. “Instead of standing by a fellow Bachelor when he’s going through a hard time, Arie uses him to try to make a stupid joke about real estate.”

Pic credit: Reddit/@DiamondBurInTheRough

A third user referenced Matt’s recent tweet about therapy to prove this was the wrong time for jokes.

“Too soon… the man is literally tweeting about how he needs therapy,” the user expressed.

Pic credit: Reddit/@11Ellie17

It appears that fans didn’t approve of Matt’s journey through heartbreak involving family trauma and racism being compared to real estate.

Additionally, many may have been offended by Arie referring to the women he was dating as property.

Neither Matt nor Arie have spoken out about the meme.

The Bachelore is currently on hiatus at ABC.