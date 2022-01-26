The Amazing Race: The reasons why some teams quit are revealed

Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness are racing for $1 million on The Amazing Race 33. Pic credit: CBS

On The Amazing Race this season, several teams ended up quitting the race around the world.

Now, those teams that exited the race have shared videos to explain their decisions to walk away.

A brand new cast for The Amazing Race took part in Season 33, but filming began right before the pandemic hit around the world.

The race had to be paused, and when it was resumed, four teams were forced to tap out due to things going on in their lives.

Why did these teams quit The Amazing Race 33?

The video below features each of the four teams that had to walk away from The Amazing Race and has snippets where they explain why it was important for them to focus on their lives rather than go back to try to win the $1 million prize.

The first team to speak is Connie Greiner and Sam Greiner, a married couple that had a baby during the downtime. It’s pretty self-explanatory why they decided to focus on their family, and fun to watch them talk about it.

Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, and then Taylor Green-Jones and Isiah Green-Jones all gave their reasons why the Pit Stop ended up being the final time we would see them competing on The Amazing Race 33.

Due to the four teams not returning, the producers of the show brought back the first two teams that got eliminated for another shot at the game.

Arun Kuman and his daughter, Natalia Kumar, got a second chance at the race, and so did Armonde “Moe” Badger and Michael Norwood.

The race reconvened so that filming could continue, and now fans will get to watch a full season play out on Wednesday nights.

New episodes of The Amazing Race 33 air each Wednesday evening at 9/8c on CBS. It’s going to continue through the winter months while a lot of other programs are going on hiatus.

Soon, Celebrity Big Brother 3 will also join The Amazing Race on Wednesdays. The new season of Big Brother will air episodes in the 8/7c timeslot, giving viewers of that show a chance to see advertisements for The Amazing Race and stick with CBS through the night.

For anyone who wants to catch up on episodes from the current season, they are all streaming on Paramount+. It has been an interesting season so far, and the previews suggest that there are a lot of great challenges left to show.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.