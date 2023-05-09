Thais Ramone shares the secret to her gorgeous hair with new business

Thais Ramone has finally shared the secret to her gorgeous hair, and it’s actually all bottled up and ready for purchase.

The 90 Day Fiance star just announced a new business venture with the release of her hair oil that promises growth, shine, and thickness.

Thais is making the most of her reality TV fame as she launched her first company, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear in October of 2022.

However, the new mama has been pulling double duties behind the scenes, taking care of baby Aleesi and working on her new baby.

She now joins bestie, Miona Bell who is also in the hair business and is raking in the big bucks — quickly becoming a millionaire from selling ponytails on her website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s hoping Miona gave her friend some tips because Thais is ready to bring home the bacon.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone reveals hair care line

The 90 Day Fiance star gave her 237,000 Instagram followers a look at the first product in her hair care line, the So Shine Hair Oil.

She posted a stunning photo — which is not surprising since we’ve never seen a bad photo of the Brazilian beauty– with every strand of her stunning brunette tresses neatly in place.

Thais rocked a white power suit and her hair cascaded down her shoulders as she held a bottle of the hair oil in her hand.

She gave us a better look at the product in the next two slides, with one photo showing the 30ml jar with the clear liquid inside and a white label on the front that reads, “So Shine by Thais Ramone.”

The Brazilian model shared more details in the caption of her post writing, “My hair care line is finally here ✨🙏 @bythaisramoniee INTRODUCING: ✨SO SHINE HAIR OIL ✨ The absolute best hair oil for hair growth, shine and thickness.”

She also listed the benefits of the oil revealing that it “Strengthens hair ✔️Increase hair shine ✔️Prevents breakage or split ends ✔️” and is useful for all hair types.



“You will love this oil 💗,” she promised.

The TLC personality has already tried out the oil for herself and can attest that it works. While promoting it on her Instagram Story today, Thais posted a clip that showed her using the oil a few months ago.

“Tried on my hair for 3 months to make sure it was a good product,” she said.

Thais Ramone Instagram Story. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone gets support after her big reveal

Thais got lots of support from her followers after the big reveal, with one Instagram user writing, “You look beautiful. N that hair is beautiful.”

One commenter offered up congratulations! and said, “I can’t wait to try it!!❤️ You look stunning!”

Thais’ hubby, Patrick Mendes also showed his wife some love adding, “So proud of you amor!🥹.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Another person said, “you are such a good example of a mother and wife. Your hair is gorgeous, so I know this will be great. ❤️🙌❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.