Thais looked stunning as she shared a hair tutorial with her fans. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Thais Ramone has a beautiful mane of hair, and she looked gorgeous as she showed her fans how she styles it.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, have become parents, welcoming their daughter Alessi in November 2022.

Although Thais has her hands full these days with a newborn, she still finds time to share content on social media with her 217K followers.

That was the case earlier this week when Thais shared a hair tutorial Reel on her Instagram.

For the video, Thais donned a black satin corset top and a pair of white sweatpants accessorized with an evil eye necklace by Ms. Blue Jewelry.

Thais’ long, shiny hair was down and parted in the middle as she began her video. She separated her luscious locks, pulling equal amounts over each shoulder before getting to work.

First, Thais sprayed her hair with a hair protectant before using her Beachwaver curling iron to form loose curls, which she separated with her fingers.

Thais Ramone is stunning in a corset top as she shares hair tutorial

Next, Thais ran some Olaplex bonding hair oil throughout her hair, giving it extra shine, before showing off her finished look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thais 90 day fiancé (@thaisramoniee) Luckily for Thais, she’s been genetically blessed, as her hair is all her own. In the comments section, where she received plenty of compliments, Thais responded to a fan about her hair.

The fan asked whether Thais was sporting hair extensions, to which she replied, “no just my hair. I think extensions is beautiful too but I don’t have it. It took me a long time to get hair that long. I’ve already used some chemicals that my hair fell out in the back.. I even have some baby’s hair growing there.”

As it turns out, Thais has partnered with Olaplex as a social media influencer — and who better to advertise their products with that gorgeous hair?

In her Instagram bio, Thais includes a link to the brand’s site, where she offers a coupon for their products.

The 90 Day Fiance alum launched a Brazilian bikini line

In addition to earning an income as a social media influencer, Thais also launched her own line of bikinis inspired by her native country of Brazil. Thais’ swimwear is reasonably priced, with her two-piece suits ranging from $49 to $65.

Thais’ line currently carries five different styles of bikini sets: the Black Bronze Bikini Set, the Blue Beach Bikini Set, the Brazilian Pink Bikini Set, the Lavanda Tropical Bikini Set, and the Rio Light Bikini Set.

Thais’ love of the beach and designing bikinis came to fruition with her brand after she previously worked as a model, a columnist, and a fashion writer for a newspaper.

Thais shares that she’s “always wanted to bring [a] unique product from Brazil” and says her bikinis are “different, memorable, and [have] the purpose of enhancing your body and adding to your beauty.”

The Brazilian beauty also runs her YouTube channel, @thaisramone5849, and offers personalized videos for $59 on Cameo.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.