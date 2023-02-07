Jibri Bell claims wife Miona is a ‘millionaire’

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Miona Bell launched a ponytail and beauty brand, Miona Beauty, towards the end of the time Season 9 was airing. And according to her husband Jibri Bell, Miona is now a “millionaire” because of it.

On the show, viewers watched Miona arrive in America, where she and Jibri lived in Jibri’s parent’s house in South Dakota.

Since then, the pair have gotten married and moved to Palm Springs, California, where Jibri has been pursuing music, and Miona has been working on her beauty brand.

To promote his wife’s hard work and alleged accomplishment, Jibri reshared a video Miona posted on her personal and business Instagrams jointly, where she showed her followers how many packages of ponytails she was shipping out.

Over the reshare, Jibri wrote, “From living with my parents to millionaire in less than a year. She is incredible.”

This isn’t the first time Jibri has shown off Miona’s amount of business, but it is the first time he’s called her a “millionaire.” Jibri previously said that Miona has 10,000+ customers worldwide.

Jibri and Miona Bell have been labeled as ‘clout chasers’

Early in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers labeled Jibri and Miona as “clout chasers” for the amount of posting and promotion they were doing for themselves.

At one point, Jibri even admitted to being a clout chaser.

Jibri and Miona have joint Instagram and TikTok accounts as well as individual ones, where they shamelessly have talked themselves up and their appearance on 90 Day Fiance. Jibri also used their social media accounts to promote his music while the show was airing.

The reality TV pair still post a ton of content and are two of the 90 Day Fiance stars that post the most on Instagram.

Jibri and Miona Bell like to match

There were several occasions when Jibri and Miona were on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance that they stepped out in matching outfits. On both of their social media, they also like to flex their matching attire.

Outside of the way they dress, the couple also has matching Porsches.

On their own, when aren’t matching, they both have a unique style. Jibri’s loud and colorful Tell All suit even got called out in a now famous line from Patrick Mendes’ brother, John Mcmanus, in which he called Jibri “Spahkles,” with his Boston accent.

Toward the beginning of their 90 Day Fiance season, Miona got called out for “blackfishing” because of the way she dressed and styled herself. She dispelled this notion, however, and claimed that her style is part of her Serbian culture.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Discovery+.