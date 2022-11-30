Jibri Bell boasts about how much business Miona Beauty has earned

Jibri Bell hyped up his wife Miona Bell’s beauty business success. Pic credit: TLC

According to 90 Day Fiance alum Jibri Bell, his wife Miona Bell’s business, Miona Beauty, is thriving.

Jibri flexed and boasted about how much success Miona’s ponytail and beauty line has seen through his Instagram Stories.

Miona launched Miona Beauty in late July 2022 while the end of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance was airing, and she and Jibri have been promoting and marketing continuously ever since.

On the show, viewers heard about Miona’s desire to start a makeup line, but it looks like that idea was mostly actualized in her ponytail line.

In his post, Jibri reshared a Reel from Miona that quickly shared images of many different women who appeared to be rocking her ponytails. Above the share, Jibri added, “Over 10,000+ customers globally!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In his second Story post, Jibri snapped a video of all the boxes that were being sent out for Miona Beauty products and that the trip was their third of that day. Furthermore, he stated that they had hired three employees to help with the bustling business.

Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Miona Bell’s ponytail line

On 90 Day Fiance, viewers got used to seeing Miona with different ponytail attachments that became her signature look.

While she was accused of blackfishing by critics at first, she defended her style choices as being part of her Serbian culture and showed proof of such.

In any case, Miona’s ponytail line offers many different lengths, colors, and styles made of synthetic fiber.

Miona often models the different looks herself and teaches her fanbase how to put them on and create different looks. Notably, Miona taught her buyers how to recreate famous ponytail styles from Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

When Miona isn’t modeling her looks herself, she is resharing Instagram Story posts from her buyers who have tagged her while trying them on themselves.

Jibri and Miona Bell have been accused of being clout chasers

Both Jibri and Miona have an extremely strong social media presence both individually and together, and their online push to be seen and market themselves led many 90 Day fans to call them “instant clout chasers.”

Anyone who follows either of them can count on seeing a ton of content in the form of different Instagram page posts, Stories, Lives, Reels, TikTok reshares, and Cameo promotions.

Whether it’s boasting about Jibri’s music or Miona’s brand, the pair are taking their online presence seriously and pushing their products.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.