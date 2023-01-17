90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone in pink bikini is ready to get back in model shape

Thais Ramone is ready to be back in model shape after having her daughter. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is ready to get back into model shape after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl named Aleesi, two months ago.

The 90 Day Fiance star and her husband, Patrick Mendes, have been doting on their baby girl, but after looking back at some of her bikini photos, Thais is ready to get her pre-baby body back.

To be fair, Thais’ post-baby body looks amazing, but she’s not back where she wants to be quite yet.

The new mom posted a throwback photo on social media while modeling a stunning pink bikini from her swimwear company.

The skimpy two-piece featured a triangle bikini top and a tie-string bottom with circular rings at the front.

She also had a pink button-down shirt hanging off her shoulders while kneeling on a beach chair for the stunning photo.

The Brazilian model had a big smile on her face with her long black hair flowing down her shoulder. Thais also made sure to promote her brand in the snap by adding her website and sharing that the bikini is currently available.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone wants her model body back

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared another photo on her Instagram Story wearing the pink bikini. This time she posed with her husband, Patrick, who was clad in colorful swim trunks.

The couple appeared to be on a large boat or ship when the photo was taken, and the Brazilian native tagged Rio De Janeiro as their location.

It seems Thais is using that very photo as her motivation for getting back into shape after giving birth, but she’s not putting too much pressure on herself.

“Let’s try to get back to that body lol,” she wrote on the post.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone promotes her swimwear line

The 90 Day Fiance star has benefited quite a bit after her appearance on the TLC show. Her social media following has grown, and she now has a slew of supporters thanks to the massive platform.

The reality TV personality has taken advantage of her growing popularity, and she made her dream of creating a swimwear line a reality.

She launched her new website for Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear in October 2022, making her swimsuits available to international buyers.

In an advertisement for her company, posted on Instagram, Thais modeled a strappy white bikini–one of the styles sold on her website.

She also thanked her supporters in the caption of her post and admitted that being on 90 Day Fiance was an “incredible opportunity.”

“2 years ago I had this dream, to bring something made and coming directly from Brazil, but I knew it was going to be very difficult to start from scratch,” wrote Thais in part.

“I hope you like it, and I already want to thank you for so much support and affection that you always give me here,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.