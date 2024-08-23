Thais Ramone opens up about having more kids with Patrick Mendes: ‘It can happen tomorrow’

Thais Ramone is changing her tune.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Thais made it clear that she wasn’t ready for any more kids with Patrick Mendes.

She wasn’t sure she wanted to have any more children at all.

Patrick was saddened to hear that Thais may not want to expand their family, and things were tense between them on stage.

The couple already shares one child, their 1-year-old daughter, Aleesi.

As far as Thais is concerned, one baby is enough for now … and possibly forever.

But now, Thais is sharing her thoughts on expanding her and Patrick’s family, and it seems she changed her mind.

Thais reveals whether she wants to expand her family

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Thais invited her fans and followers to chat and ask questions about her personal life.

One such follower queried, “You still don’t want more kids? You’re a great mom.”

To answer the question, Thais included a photo of herself holding her daughter, Aleesi.

In the caption, the Brazilian beauty revealed her family plans.

Thais says she changes her mind frequently about having more kids. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“Never said ‘I don’t want,’” Thais clarified. “I love kids.”

She continued, “What I said [was I was] not ready, for so many reasons, it [involves] so many things.”

She also admitted, “My mind [changes] all the time about the timing. It can happen tomorrow, or years.. let’s see.”

Thais faced off with Loren Brovarnik backstage at the Tell All

Aside from talking about having kids, Thais engaged in different conversations during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

Backstage, Thais sided with Sophie Sierra in complaining that their castmates, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, didn’t get grilled as hard as the rest of the cast.

Sophie accused Loren of being two-faced after talking “s**t” about Thais on Pillow Talk.

“You know what?” Thais added. “She’s fake. Yeah, she’s so fake.”

When Loren and Alexei approached the group to bid them farewell before dipping out early, Thais became more enraged.

After Loren pointed out Sophie and Thais’s “half-a**ed” hugs, Thais asked her, “You guys think that you are better than us?”

Thais complained that Loren and Alexei got to “walk away” while the rest of the cast had to stay behind and deal with the issues on stage.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers spoke out, and many sided with Thais, calling out Loren for her “major attitude” towards her castmates.

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.